Baleaf Celebrates 11 Years of Movement, Comfort, and Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baleaf, a global activewear brand known for its versatile and performance-driven designs, marks its 11th anniversary this year, celebrating over a decade of innovation, inclusivity, and commitment to people who move. Since its founding in 2014, Baleaf has been dedicated to creating apparel that empowers individuals to feel strong, comfortable, and confident—whether running marathons, practicing yoga, hiking scenic trails, or embracing everyday active living.

From its early days as a small collection of functional athletic wear to becoming a brand with a worldwide customer base, Baleaf has consistently blended technical performance fabrics with versatile, timeless designs. Its product range includes moisture-wicking running apparel, ultra-soft yoga essentials, and all-weather outdoor gear, all offered in inclusive sizing to ensure accessibility for everyone. The brand’s creative approach has also led to notable collaborations, including a Broadway-inspired capsule that reflected Baleaf’s ability to merge performance engineering with cultural influence.

In celebration of its 11th anniversary, Baleaf is launching a limited-time promotion as a thank-you to its loyal community. Customers can enjoy up to 20% off on select best-selling styles, available exclusively through the Amazon Baleaf Store and the Baleaf Official Website. The campaign carries the message “Thanks for growing with us,” underscoring the brand’s appreciation for the trust and loyalty built over more than a decade.

Looking toward the future, Baleaf plans to expand its eco-friendly product lines, integrate advanced smart-textile technologies, and strengthen connections with its global community through both digital and offline channels. By maintaining its focus on comfort, performance, and style, Baleaf aims to continue inspiring individuals to embrace active lifestyles for years to come. As the brand celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to its founding principles while evolving to meet the needs of an ever-changing world—ensuring that movement, in all its forms, is always supported by apparel that performs.

For more information about Baleaf’s 11th Anniversary Collection and to explore the latest products, visit the Baleaf Official Website or the Baleaf Amazon Store.