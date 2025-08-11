Comfee Gusto AC Launched Successfully with a Vibrant Splash in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comfee, Germany’s No.1 air conditioner brand, has officially launched its Gusto series in Indonesia. The launch was paired with a vibrant summer campaign aimed at engaging young consumers through interactive experiences and online activations.

Comfee is a lifestyle-focused brand created for the younger generation. Its core idea, “cooling smart with style,” blends modern aesthetics with smart features to provide comfort, efficiency, and freedom. The brand’s slogan, “Comfee, How I Cool Smart,” reflects this mission—delivering more than just cooling, but a smarter and more expressive lifestyle.



Comfee Lauch Gusto in Indonesia Market

The entry into the Indonesian market marks an important step in Comfee’s Southeast Asia expansion. To celebrate, Comfee rolled out the “Live Joyfully with Comfee” campaign. Through localized activities and partnerships with popular KOLs, the campaign encouraged young Indonesians to enjoy life’s vibrant moments with Comfee products. These collaborations emphasized themes of joy, freedom, and personal comfort, quickly building momentum on social media.



Comfee Gusto Won Celebrities’ Recognition around Indonesia

Comfee’s social campaign led to strong engagement across platforms. Influencers from different fields showcased how Gusto air conditioners fit into their lives—highlighting features like energy management, Active Clean+, and durability. User feedback was highly positive, with many praising the product’s convenience and sleek look. Gusto series resonates with young Indonesians and is gaining recognition in the country’s competitive AC market.

Comfee’s vision goes beyond products. It aims to shape a smarter, more personalized lifestyle for young consumers. With continued innovation and a deep focus on design and user needs, Comfee is set to redefine home comfort in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

