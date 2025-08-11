DHL Express Tops the List in the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong for the Second Time

DHL Express has received “The Legends” recognition, awarded to companies maintaining their position on the Best Workplaces list for ten consecutive years

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2025 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is proud that it has been ranked number one on the list of Best Workplaces in Hong Kong by the Great Place to Work Institute for the second consecutive time. Additionally, DHL Express Hong Kong has received “The Legends” recognition, awarded to companies that have been listed for 10 consecutive years, making it the only company to earn this distinction this year. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic, supportive, and inclusive workplace culture where every employee feels valued and empowered.

“DHL Express is deeply honored to be recognized as the top company on the Best Workplaces List in Hong Kong for the second time,” said Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Hong Kong and Macau, DHL Express. “Creating the best workplace for all is our priority. By creating a supportive, motivating work environment, we foster a sense of belonging that allows each person to thrive. Their unique perspectives and contributions fuel our success and help us stand apart in the industry.”

Commitment to a great workplace for all

DHL Express is dedicated to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued and respected. The company organizes various “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging” activities throughout the year to cultivate an inclusive culture that embraces diverse perspectives. Additionally, new joiners benefit from streamlined and digitized onboarding experiences, allowing them to access essential information and resources before starting. The Career Marketplace serves as DHL’s internal one-stop shop for career development, providing personalized job and learning recommendations based on employees’ skills and aspirations, ensuring they have tailored growth opportunities.

To enhance employee health and wellness, DHL Express Hong Kong has offered on-site health screening and health talks on different topics to the employees to enhance their health awareness. Also, employees’ healthcare benefits are enhanced to fit employees’ needs.

Transparent communication is a cornerstone of DHL’s workplace culture. Employees participate in the annual “Employee Opinion Survey,” offering a platform for anonymous feedback, while regular small group meetings facilitate direct communication and engagement to address specific concerns effectively. With this deeper level of employee engagement, DHL Express is well-positioned to continue its legacy of excellence, ensuring high standards of service for both employees and customers.

DHL Express’s Great Place to Work® achievement in Hong Kong repeatedly reinforces its position as a leading employer and sets a benchmark for workplace excellence in the region. The company will continue its efforts to create an attractive working environment for employees, where outstanding performance is met with appreciation and respect.

Great Place To Work® (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture. Its Great Place To Work For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. This year, employees of DHL Group in 128 countries had the opportunity to participate in the survey. The external survey captures employees’ workplace-related experiences and evaluates them based on the Trust Index across five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Only those companies with the best results make it onto the World’s Best Workplaces™ list. This year, 21 companies in Hong Kong were honored, achieving an impressive average score of 91.18 percent, a testament to the hard work and commitment of all employees.

Starting in 2026, the logistics company will no longer be evaluated by individual business units globally but will be certified as DHL. As part of the company’s commitment to becoming an Employer of Choice, DHL Group emphasizes creating a safe and positive work environment, competitive benefits, and fostering employee development and inclusion. Dr. Thomas Ogilvie, Chief Human Resources Officer of DHL Group, stated: “We want to be a great company to work for all. Participating in the GPTW survey provides us with detailed insights about our strengths and our areas of improvements also by comparing our results with those of other leading companies. This recognition is important for employer branding and significantly contributes to our perception as an attractive employer.”

