EVERISE STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER APPOINTMENTS

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Everise, a global leader in transforming customer experiences, today announced two senior leadership appointments as the company continues its growth trajectory and expansion in global markets. Industry veteran Robert Jimenez joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), while accomplished finance leader Steven Amaya takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Robert Jimenez has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Everise.



Steven Amaya has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Everise.

These strategic appointments come as Everise continues to expand its global footprint, scale its operations, and deepen its partnerships with some of the world’s leading healthcare brands.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience at some of the most recognized global BPO and consulting firms, Robert Jimenez most recently served as CRO of Teleperformance. He has led transformative growth strategies for the likes of Cognizant, TTEC, Genpact, Capgemini, and IBM. Known for building high-performance global sales teams and forging long-term client relationships, he has delivered a consistent track record of growth while balancing profitability and innovation. As CRO, Robert will be responsible for driving Everise’s global growth strategy and all elements of commercial operations, including sales, growth marketing, and pricing strategies.

Steven Amaya brings over 15 years of finance leadership experience in high-growth, fast-paced environments, most recently serving as CFO at Carenet Health, where he led financial strategy for engagement and care management solutions to U.S. healthcare payers and providers. Prior to that, his decade-long tenure at TaskUs saw him oversee key company milestones such as its acquisition, IPO, and international expansion. As CFO, Steven will oversee Everise’s global finance, pricing, spend management, and facilities functions.

“Robert and Steven join Everise at an exciting time in our growth journey. Both senior leaders bring exceptional expertise, proven leadership, and a shared passion for building organizations that put people first while delivering outstanding results for clients. I look forward to seeing their leadership accelerate our growth and strengthen our commitment to being a trusted partner to the world’s leading healthcare brands,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

“I am honored to join Everise and be part of such a talented, passionate team. Everise has built a reputation for innovation, exceptional service, and a culture that truly values people. I look forward to partnering with our leaders and clients to capture the next wave of growth, expand into new markets, and continue delivering outstanding experiences in every interaction,” shared Robert Jimenez, Chief Revenue Officer, Everise.

“It is a privilege to join Everise at such an exciting phase of its growth story. Our track record of excellence, strong values, and commitment to innovation are inspiring. I am looking forward to working alongside our leaders and champs to ensure our growth is supported by financial strength, operational discipline, and smart investments that enable us to serve clients and their customers better every day,” shared Steven Amaya, Chief Financial Officer, Everise.

