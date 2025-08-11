FinVolution Group to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 20, 2025

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on August 20, 2025-
SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (“FinVolution”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.
The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 20, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 21, 2025).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Canada (toll free):
|
+1-855-669-9657
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Mainland, China:
|
400-120-1203
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “FinVolution Group”.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 27, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Canada (toll free):
|
+1-855-669-9658
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
6937491
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China’s online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company’s platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 216.2 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.
For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Capital Markets
Yam Cheng
Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com