G-P Gia Named a 2025 Top HR Product of the Year by HR Executive

G-P’s global HR agent recognized as a cutting-edge technology, delivering real-world impact

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — REMOTE FIRST COMPANY — G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced Global HR Agent G-P Gia™ has been recognized as a Top HR Product of 2025 by HR Executive. The company will be honored on Monday, September 15, 2025, during the inaugural HR Icons Awards Evening at HR Tech 2025, held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Judges for the 2025 HR Tech Top Product Awards included Elizabeth Clarke, Executive Editor for HR Executive, Jill Barth, HR Tech Editor for HR Executive and Steve Boese, longtime Top Products judge. In Jill Barth’s article on HR Executive, she notes that winners such as G-P Gia “showcase the rise of agentic AI in HR. These tools are now handling complex, multi-step processes that once demanded extensive human involvement.”

HR Executive also noted Gia was recognized for the following: “We think G-P Gia™ offers HR leaders a practical solution for managing global employment complexities. It streamlines tasks like drafting compliant contracts, comparing multi-state policies and handling performance or termination scenarios across jurisdictions. What sets it apart is its integration of proprietary data with legal and HR expertise, enabling real-time, context-aware guidance. We liked that Gia isn’t generic but is built on a specialized framework that reduces errors and adapts to local laws, making it especially useful for teams operating across borders. Its ability to generate documents, flag risks and support multilingual interaction helps HR professionals save time and reduce reliance on external legal counsel.”

G-P Gia is a first-of-its kind agentic AI solution that is transforming global HR. It empowers HR teams to move faster, operate smarter and achieve global ambitions without being held back by the complexities of global employment. Gia is powered by G-P’s proprietary knowledge base and vetted by legal and HR experts to deliver real-time, accurate global employment guidance and actionable HR documents for 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Gia dramatically reduces reliance on outside counsel and cuts administrative time and fees by up to 95%.

“HR isn’t just the backbone of every business, it’s a strategic driver of growth, and HR teams need sophisticated agentic technology that empowers them to lead,” said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. “G-P Gia isn’t just another HR tool or generic AI model – it delivers next-level agentic capabilities and deep insights backed by G-P’s proprietary data and G-P’s verified sources that empower HR organizations to transform global HR and compliance and drive unparalleled business agility and productivity.”

The annual Top HR Products competition, organized by HR Executive and HR Tech, is designed to showcase a range of notable solutions introduced over the last year. Reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges, each product submission is evaluated based on its level of innovation, value added to the HR function, overall user experience, ability to deliver on its promises and effective integration, customization and analytics capabilities. The full list of the 2025 award-winning products can be viewed here .

Attendees of HR Tech 2025 can learn more about G-P and G-P Gia by visiting Booth No. #4633.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P’s global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.