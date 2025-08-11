GET CAMPUS READY: MILANIA GIUDICE CURATES NEW BACK-TO-SCHOOL COLLEGE COLLECTION WITH SHEIN

SHEIN x Milania Features Affordable Picks for Dorm Life, Move-In Day, and Campus Glow-Ups

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, just announced its back-to-school collection curated by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality TV star and college influencer, Milania Giudice. Heading into her sophomore year, Milania Giudice knows a thing or two about college move-in day. Her collection of trendy dorm décor, beauty must-haves, and self-care essentials is packed with personality, bringing major energy to campus life.



SHEIN x Milania

Milania is known for her fiery spirit, which she carried into this curated collection. Featuring pieces from viral dorm accessories and aesthetic school supplies to beauty staples that belong in every student’s routine, her collection is a go-to for slaying the semester in style and within budget.

“Moving into college, especially for the first time, can be a stressful experience, but it is also the best time to step out and showcase your personal style – I’ve partnered with SHEIN to do just that,” said Giudice. “When decorating my dorm freshman year, I quickly learned what pieces and products I couldn’t live without. With this collection, I wanted to use that experience and make it super easy for other college students to find stylish and affordable essentials.”

Whether starting fresh or returning to campus with a new vibe, the SHEIN x Milania collaboration has you covered for cozy move-in day vibes, dorm glow-ups, first-day fits, rush week slays, and beyond.

Beyond this collection, SHEIN is committed to supporting students year-round through its Campus Ambassador Program, an initiative that empowers fashion-loving students to turn their passion into real-world experience. SHEIN Campus Ambassadors get exclusive access to virtual panels, in-person events, career mentoring, and networking opportunities, helping them build skills and connections for a future in fashion.

SHEIN and Milania invite fans to share how they get back to school ready and decorate their dorm with pieces from the collection on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINxMilania. The SHEIN x Milania collection is now available on SHEIN.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.