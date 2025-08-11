La Maison du Whisky Asia-Pacific Appointed as Exclusive Distributor for Maison Ferrand in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — La Maison du Whisky Asia-Pacific (LMDW APAC) will take over as the exclusive distributor of Maison Ferrand in Singapore, ensuring continued availability following the closure of Proof & Company of its acclaimed portfolio – Planteray Rum, Citadelle Gin, and Ferrand Cognac – for trade and consumers starting 14 August 2025.

This transition builds on a long-standing relationship: LMDW has represented Maison Ferrand in France for years, and now extends that collaboration to Singapore. Both houses share a philosophy rooted in craft and education, with a commitment to building brands for the long term and creating experiences that matter.

“Our collaboration with Maison Ferrand began in Paris, so extending that partnership to Singapore is a natural step,” said Diego Araud, Managing Director, LMDW APAC. “We share the same belief in championing spirits through knowledge, advocacy, and authenticity – values that resonate strongly with the region’s bar community.”

Maison Ferrand’s portfolio brings more than heritage; it brings ideas that work behind the bar. From bartender staples like Dry Curaçao to modern icons such as Planteray Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple, these are spirits designed for flavour and function. Innovations like ecoPOUCH – a 2.8L format replacing four bottles while reducing carbon emissions by around 80% – show how sustainability can be practical, cutting waste and streamlining service without compromising quality.

“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with La Maison du Whisky as our official distributor in Singapore,” shared Maylis Berger, APAC Manager, Maison Ferrand. “Their deep understanding of the market and commitment to craft make them the ideal partner to grow our brands in the region. Exciting times ahead.”

Together, LMDW and Maison Ferrand will focus on bringing these brands to life through education, immersive activations, and community-led experiences – reinforcing a shared vision to shape the future of drinking culture in Asia-Pacific, while continuing to educate and inspire the market.

Maison Ferrand products will be available through Whisky.SG , LMDW’s flagship Bar & Shop on Robertson Quay, and select hospitality and retail partners from 14 August 2025.

For trade enquiries, please contact: orders@lmdw.com

ABOUT LA MAISON DU WHISKY ASIA-PACIFIC (LMDW APAC)

Founded in Paris in 1956, La Maison du Whisky (LMDW) is a global leader in the distribution and curation of fine spirits, with expertise spanning rare single malts, world whiskies, rums, agaves, and craft spirits. Established in Singapore in 2006, LMDW APAC serves as the regional hub, shaping drinking culture through retail, e-commerce, trade education, and flagship events such as Whisky Live Singapore. Guided by a philosophy of brand-building, advocacy and authenticity, LMDW APAC partners with leading hospitality accounts to bring exceptional spirits and experiences to the region.

Discover more at: www.whisky.sg

ABOUT MAISON FERRAND

Maison Ferrand, based in Cognac, France, is an independent, family-owned spirits house recognised for its craftsmanship and innovation. Founded by Alexandre Gabriel, Maison Ferrand produces some of the industry’s most acclaimed brands, including Ferrand Cognac, Citadelle Gin, and Planteray Rum. The company has been a pioneer in sustainable solutions like ecoPOUCH and is celebrated for redefining traditional categories through flavour-driven innovation and education. Today, Maison Ferrand spirits are available in more than 90 countries, inspiring bartenders and enthusiasts worldwide.