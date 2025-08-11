MEESty to Host Public-Industry Engagement Day and Launching of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P)

KUCHING, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak (MEESty) is pleased to announce the upcoming Public-Industry Engagement Day and the Launching Ceremony of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P), scheduled to take place on Monday, 11 August 2025, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This milestone event is designed to foster meaningful dialogue between public and industry stakeholders on Sarawak’s sustainable energy future. It will highlight three major government policies that chart Sarawak’s pathway toward sustainability and energy innovation:

Sarawak Sustainability Blueprint (SSB)

Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (SHER)

Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P)

Interactive engagement sessions will provide stakeholders with the opportunity to gain key insights into these forward-looking policies, with emphasis on how they impact and involve industry players, community members, and civil society.

A significant highlight of the event will be the official launch of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P), which will be officiated by The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak. This policy outlines the Sarawak Government’s comprehensive strategies for transitioning towards a cleaner, more resilient, and inclusive energy landscape.

The Ministry will provide further information and policy developments after the event to ensure continued awareness and alignment with Sarawak’s energy transition agenda.