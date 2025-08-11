GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GAC is forging world-class chassis technology by synergizing top-tier international engineering expertise with China’s signature innovation speed, creating a solid foundation for its global expansion. This strategic approach showcases GAC’s global R&D capabilities in core automotive components and reflects the Chinese auto industry’s pivotal transition from scale advantage to technological leadership.

Meet the Global Elite Team——Marco’s Insights on Chassis Engineering & Pizza Philosophy

GAC’s globalization isn’t just about speed, but sustainable growth. In this exclusive interview, Marco, GAC’s Italian Chief Chassis Engineer, compares automotive chassis to pizza crust – “both require a perfect foundation to build excellence.” With decades of multinational experience, his team has developed modular chassis systems that deliver the golden triad of safety, comfort and responsiveness while enabling precise regional adaptations: heat-resistant configurations for Middle Eastern markets and handling-optimized versions for Europe – all maintaining GAC’s uncompromising quality standards.

Looking ahead, Marco outlines a two-phase technology roadmap: current development focuses on electrification-ready architectures and intelligent chassis systems, while future initiatives will pioneer next-generation mobility solutions. This dual-track strategy positions GAC at the forefront of chassis innovation as it accelerates global market penetration.