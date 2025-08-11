KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal, the international leader in smart home cleaning, is proud to announce its latest innovative home cleaning device, the Narwal S20. The new all-in-one, cordless vacuum mop cleaner is set to redefine hard floor cleaning with a zero-tangle brush, lightweight structural design, and 10-step full-chain self-cleaning. Its advanced features, including innovative AI-powered DirtSense™, 18,000 Pa suction power, and Dual-Edge 0.04 in cleaning ensure robust dirt removal in just one pass.



Narwal Launches the S20 to Revolutionize Smart Home Technology With All-in-One Cordless Vacuum Mop Cleaner

“The home cleaning market is shifting where efficiency and intelligence are now consumer non-negotiables,” said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. “Busy lifestyles should not mean compromising a home’s pristine interior. Narwal’s latest model, the S20, leverages all the automated and intuitive features we’ve perfected and upgraded. We’re introducing a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today’s fast-paced lifestyles. With various key innovations driving the new product, including automated cleaning adjustments and self-cleaning technology, we’re proud to offer a solution for those who demand smarter, quicker, and more effective results in their home cleaning.”

The Narwal S20 is engineered to redefine the home cleaning experience, merging powerful performance with user-friendly functionality, streamlining everyday chores through an intelligent and efficient all-in-one cleaning system.

Vacuum and Mop in a Single Sweep

At the heart of the S20 is a dual-function system that vacuums and mops simultaneously. With an impressive 18,000 Pa suction power and dual-edge cleaning technology, it ensures edge-to-edge cleanliness in just one pass. Whether it’s tough dirt, debris, or sudden spills, the S20 handles messes with speed and precision. Its self-cleaning design minimizes maintenance, allowing users to focus less on chores and more on living.

Advanced Self-Cleaning and Drying System

To ensure the device is always ready for action, the S20 features Narwal’s innovative self-cleaning system, which includes reverse and roller brushes that clean themselves after every use. Enhanced with high-temperature contact iron drying, the upgraded 10-step self-cleaning cycle ensures that brushes remain completely dry, eliminating the risk of odors or mold—an essential feature, especially in humid climates.

Lightweight Structural Design

The S20 features the innovative Narwal-Air Tech 1.0 system, designed with a low center of gravity structure that keeps the handheld weight at just 800g. Equipped with a hidden floating chassis and dual rear wheels, it provides full directional support, making the cleaning process significantly more effortless.

Effortless Maneuverability

The S20’s 180° flat-lay design and self-propelling mechanism allow users to easily clean around furniture, into tight corners, and under low spaces. Whether it’s navigating a cluttered living room or reaching under the bed, the S20 takes the hard work out of cleaning, offering smooth navigation and custom fit to any user’s home layout.

Tangle-Free Performance

Equipped with a zero-tangle brush, the S20 ensures hassle-free cleaning by preventing hair from wrapping around the brush, making maintenance quick and easy. Its extended 55-minute runtime provides long-lasting cleaning sessions to keep your home pristine. Despite its powerful performance, the S20 operates quietly, minimizing disruption to your household activities, whether day or night.

AI DirtSense™ Technology

The S20’s AI DirtSense™ Technology intuitively adjusts cleaning intensity based on the amount of dirt detected. The system tackles all challenging areas, from light dust to tougher messes. The intelligent detection equips one of five cleaning modes, and interactive LCD & voice prompts drive the device to its performance and ensure every area gets the right level of attention. This intelligent feature means less guesswork, allowing for more efficient cleaning without having to adjust settings manually. It’s cleaning that adapts to your home’s needs with minimal effort required.

Pricing and Availability

The Narwal S20 is now available for purchase, retailing for RM1,499 on Lazada , Shopee , and TikTok Shop , as well as Aihome outlets at Sunway Velocity, Plaza Low Yat, and IOI City Mall.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. As a global top 5 vacuum brand, we now sell in over 30 countries, and proudly serve over 1.8 million families worldwide. Our reach extends across North America, South Korea, Germany, Australia, Southeast Asia, and various other regions. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the CES Innovation Awards, German Innovation Award, Reddot Design Award, and the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.