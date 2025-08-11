OneConnect to Announce First Half 2025 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for the financial services industry in China, today announced that it will release the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and its publication before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The financial results will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com and irhk.ocft.com.

Investor Relations:

OCFT IR Team

OCFT_IR@ocft.com

Media Relations:

OCFT PR Team

pub_jryztppxcb@pingan.com.cn