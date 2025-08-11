Strengths School™ Introduces Executive Coaching Track to Equip Asia’s Leaders with Strengths-Based Strategies

This new leadership programme empowers senior professionals to apply strengths science for team growth and business success.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Strengths School™, Singapore’s trusted provider of strengths-based training, has launched a new executive coaching track designed specifically for senior leaders and decision-makers across Asia. This strategic addition builds on the organisation’s decade-long expertise in strengths psychology and delivers tailored, real-world leadership support for MNCs, government agencies, and large local enterprises.

Developed by former corporate leaders, the new executive coaching programme integrates time-tested coaching frameworks with Gallup-certified strengths methodologies to address key leadership challenges—ranging from managing diverse, high-performing teams to aligning talent strategy with evolving business goals.

“This programme is about empowering leaders to lead from their strengths, while bringing out the best in others,” said Brian Liu, Principal Coach. “We’re moving beyond training into transformation—one leadership team at a time.”

Strengths School™’s executive coaching track is highly customised, blending diagnostics, one-on-one coaching, and team-based strategy sessions. The programme is ideal for HR business partners, C-suite leaders, and department heads looking to deepen team engagement, improve performance outcomes, and future-proof their leadership.

With this launch, Strengths School™ positions itself as a full-spectrum partner for leadership development—offering both foundational workshops and now, high-touch executive coaching designed to drive meaningful organisational change.

For more information or to schedule a discovery session, visit https://www.strengthsschool.com/

ABOUT STRENGTHS SCHOOL™

Strengths School™ is a leading strengths-based corporate training and coaching provider headquartered in Singapore. Trusted by over 1,000 teams across Asia, the company delivers highly practical and science-backed programmes designed by former corporate leaders. Its mission is to unlock human potential through real-world application—empowering HR professionals, team leads, and senior executives to drive meaningful change within their organisations. Learn more at https://www.strengthsschool.com/.