Trip.com Secures Exclusive Ticketing Partnership with Palawan Innovation Studios for The Palawan @ Sentosa – HyperDrive

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, a leading global travel services provider, is proud to announce an exclusive third-party ticketing distribution partnership with Palawan Innovation Studios Pte Ltd for HyperDrive, Southeast Asia’s first indoor gamified electric go-kart circuit located on Sentosa.



The Palawan @ Sentosa – HyperDrive

Under the agreement, Trip.com will serve as the exclusive distributor across all online third-party sales channels for HyperDrive. Palawan Innovation Studios will continue to operate its own direct-to-consumer channels through its official website and on-site ticket counters.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Trip.com’s regional strategy to move beyond conventional attraction products and strengthen its portfolio of “Play & Experience” offerings – a category focused on immersive, lifestyle-driven entertainment that appeals to the modern traveller.

“Today’s travellers are seeking more than just sightseeing – they want energy, immersion, and unique experiences,” said Chase Liu, General Manager of Attractions & Tours, Trip.com Group. “HyperDrive is exactly the kind of high-octane, experiential attraction that defines our growing focus on ‘Play & Experience’ products. We’re excited to lead the charge with Palawan Innovation Studios to bring this next-generation experience to a broader audience.”

As part of this exclusive arrangement, Trip.com will manage and centralise HyperDrive’s ticket inventory across various platforms including its sister platform Ctrip, other affiliated sites, and selected resellers to ensure consistency in availability, pricing, and customer experience. This streamlined distribution approach eliminates market fragmentation and enhances operational efficiency for all stakeholders.

“We’re pleased to appoint Trip.com as our exclusive ticketing distribution partner for HyperDrive,” said Markus Christ, General Manager at Palawan Innovation Studios Pte Ltd. “Their extensive network, digital expertise, and proven ability to scale destination products across the region make them the ideal partner to support our growth ambitions.”

In addition to managing distribution, Trip.com will support the partnership through joint marketing campaigns targeting both local and international audiences. Initiatives will include digital promotions, seasonal campaigns, and increased visibility across Trip.com’s regional platforms.

This partnership reaffirms Trip.com’s commitment to delivering differentiated experiences across Asia’s key tourism hubs, positioning the platform as the preferred destination for high-quality, experiential travel products. This has underpinned Trip.com’s growth in bookings for attractions and tours in Singapore, which grew by over 50% in the first six months of this year. Bookings by Singapore users was particularly strong, jumping over four-fold. The top source locales for Singapore attraction bookings in the same period were mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. There was also strong growth for bookings from India, Vietnam, Australia, and Southeast Asian neighbours Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

About The Palawan @ Sentosa – HyperDrive

Located at The Palawan @ Sentosa, HyperDrive is Asia’s first indoor gamified electric go-kart circuit. The three-level indoor track features 308 metres of exciting straightaways and 14 thrilling turns. The experience is powered by a fleet of high-performance electric go-karts, equipped with industry-leading engines, ergonomic seat designs and pro-level steering wheels. In 2024, HyperDrive introduced Asia’s first Game of Karts — an interactive race where players collect ‘weapons’ to sabotage competitors or ‘boosts’ to turbo-charge to the finish line, all while immersing in special lighting and sound effect for the ultimate experience. HyperDrive is one of the many vibrant experiences at The Palawan @ Sentosa which is Shangri-La Group’s first standalone lifestyle and entertainment precinct located on Sentosa Island, Singapore. The 183,000 square-foot development is a beach wonderland curated with multi-faceted, unique leisure and dining experiences for guests. Designed for both local and international visitors, patrons can expect to spend an entire day exploring, playing, and bonding over activities and delicious fare, in a tropical island setting.