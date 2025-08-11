Vietnam’s first resort airline Sun PhuQuoc Airways adopts Amadeus Altéa PSS, Sky suite and Revenue Accounting to launch and grow its business

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA), Vietnam’s first airline dedicated to the “resort-in-the-sky” travel model, has selected Amadeus and its industry-leading solutions – Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS), Amadeus Sky suite and Amadeus Revenue Accounting to support the airline’s full-service operations and customer experience ahead of its official launch.



Javier Laforgue, EVP, Travel Unit and MD, Asia Pacific, Amadeus and Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of Sun PhuQuoc Airways shake hands in Hanoi.

Developed by Sun Group – one of Vietnam’s leading tourism operators – Sun PhuQuoc Airways aims to become a game-changer in Asia’s aviation landscape, offering direct connectivity between Phu Quoc and major cities in Vietnam and abroad.

Through this partnership, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will leverage the Amadeus Altéa PSS, an airline solution used by many of the world’s leading full-service carriers to power booking, ticketing, inventory, departure control, and customer management. The system will allow the airline to deliver a seamless, efficient and data-driven experience across all its touchpoints.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is also implementing Amadeus SkyWORKS, an intelligent schedule editor that manages an overall flight schedule creation process. SkyWORKS provides numerous views to evaluate different business scenarios, allowing Sun PhuQuoc Airways to create streamlined flight schedules in a flexible way.

Finally, Sun PhuQuoc will also adopt Amadeus Revenue Accounting, a solution that helps the airline to track passengers’ sales revenue in real time and reconcile data to optimize accounting processes.

“The vision of Sun PhuQuoc Airways is to create a resort-in-the-sky flight experience, where every customer’s journey is personalized and seamlessly connected to Sun Group’s world-class service ecosystem. Choosing Amadeus — a technology platform trusted by the world’s leading airlines — is a strategic move that enables us not only to deliver outstanding service, but also to reach a global distribution network and bring international travelers closer to the beauty of Phu Quoc and Vietnam,” comments Mr. Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner of Sun PhuQuoc Airways as it launches this exciting new business. By providing data-driven insights and a modular design approach, we aim to support the airline’s ambitions in delivering high-quality service from day one and to successfully expand its reach into a successful future in the travel space” says Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is currently developing a hub-and-spoke network, with Phu Quoc as the central hub, directly connecting major cities domestically and internationally. SPA was established as Phu Quoc Island gears up to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in 2027 – a major international event that will welcome thousands of delegates from 21 APEC member countries.

The partnership between Sun PhuQuoc Airways and Amadeus is announced at a time when not only is Phu Quoc emerging as a premier international resort destination, but the aviation and tourism sectors across Asia are also experiencing remarkable growth.

Vietnam saw a 23% year-on-year increase in visitor numbers in the first four months of this year, with 7.7 million tourists arriving in the country, according to official data. In addition, according to the Amadeus 2025 Travel Trends , 35% of global leisure travel spending will be in Asia in 2025, and the region is set to experience a 50% growth of air passengers over the next 15 years.

As a new regional travel hub connecting Asian and international travelers to the lush tropical destination known as “Pearl Island“, the future of Sun PhuQuoc Airways looks bright.

