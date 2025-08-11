Xiao-I Corporation Celebrates Eight Consecutive Years Empowering Premium Kitchen Appliance Leader with AI-Driven Customer Experience

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership for the eighth consecutive year with a leading Chinese manufacturer and marketer of high-end kitchen appliances. This long-term collaboration underscores the critical role of Xiao-I’s AI solutions in transforming customer service, sales, and after-sales support for the consumer goods industry.

Leveraging Xiao-I’s flagship Dialogue Robot (iBot) and IKBase (Intelligent Knowledge Base) solutions, the partnership has created a seamlessly integrated intelligent service ecosystem supporting thousands of customer service agents, e-commerce representatives, and field technicians.

Key AI-Powered Services and Value Delivered:

Unified Omnichannel Customer Support: Providing 24/7 intelligent customer service across phone, web, app, and social channels (via iBot) for product inquiries, troubleshooting, and post-purchase support, significantly improving first-contact resolution rates and customer satisfaction.

E-commerce Sales Enablement: Powering intelligent chatbots on e-commerce platforms and brand websites to assist online shoppers with product selection, specifications, promotions, and order tracking, driving conversion rates and enhancing the digital shopping journey.

Scalable Technical Support & Dispatch: Equipping the client's vast network of over ten thousand field service technicians with AI assistance (via iBot & IKBase). Technicians access instant troubleshooting guides, installation manuals, and parts information, enabling faster, more accurate in-home service and efficient appointment management.

Operational Efficiency & Cost Savings: Automating high volumes of routine inquiries and tasks across service, sales, and technical support, freeing human staff to handle complex issues and strategic initiatives, leading to demonstrable cost reductions and productivity gains.

“Eight years of continuous partnership with this industry leader is a powerful testament to the tangible impact of our cognitive AI solutions beyond traditional sectors,” said spokesperson of Xiao-I Corporation. “For premium consumer brands, delivering exceptional, consistent, and efficient service – from the first online inquiry to the technician’s visit – is paramount. Our integrated iBot and IKBase platform provides the intelligence backbone to unify customer engagement, empower staff, and optimize complex operational chains involving thousands of agents and technicians, ultimately driving superior brand loyalty.”

