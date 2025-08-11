Xinhua Silk Road: Nutrient-enriched eggs boost rural incomes in E. China’s Zaozhuang City

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eggs rich in DHA, coenzyme Q10, and lutein from “Sunzhi Chickens” are driving rural revitalization in Shizhong District, Zaozhuang City of east China’s Shandong Province.

“Sunzhi Chickens”, a breed protected under China’s National Catalogue of Livestock and Poultry Genetic Resources, now yield 14.4 million high-quality chicks annually.

The industry adopts fully automated equipment and smart incubators to establish a traceability system. It innovatively combines coops with free-range woodland rearing.

Using specialized nutritional techniques, the DHA content in eggs reaches 586mg per 100g, with an absorption rate three times higher than that of capsule supplements. The farm also produces coenzyme Q10-enriched eggs, astaxanthin eggs, and ready-to-cook chicken dishes for premium markets.

To increase farmers’ incomes, Shizhong District promotes standardized operations to ensure unified supply of chicks, feed, disease prevention, technical services, product collection, and sales. Currently covering 22 villages, the industry raises average annual household income by 20,000 yuan.

