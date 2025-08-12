Etiqa Insurance Singapore Marks Fourth Year as Official Travel Insurer at NATAS Travel Fair 2025

Travel the world with Etiqa’s Extensive Travel Insurance Offers and Exciting Prizes



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2025 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, returns to the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair 2025 as the Official Travel Insurer for the fourth consecutive year. Themed ‘DREAMS…to Destinations!, Singapore’s largest premier travel fair will be held at the Singapore Expo Hall from 15 to 17 August 2025, offering exciting promotions for travellers.

Customers can enjoy up to 45% discount on Etiqa Travel Infinite*, and up to 10% off Annual Travel Plans

In a special nod to Singapore’s 60th birthday, Etiqa is rolling out a commemorative SG60 promotion at the NATAS Fair, ensuring Singaporeans can explore the world with confidence and peace of mind. Customers can enjoy up to 45% discount on Etiqa Travel Infinite*, and up to 10% off Annual Travel Plans. Maybank cardholders will receive an additional 5% off Annual Plans, bringing the total discount up to 15%. Additionally, a delightful surprise awaits lucky customers whose purchased policy number ends in ’60’ – marking Etiqa’s way of celebrating Singapore’s special day alongside our valued customers.

“At Etiqa Insurance Singapore, we are committed to being With You, ensuring that whether you’re travelling for adventure, business or with loved ones, you are doing so with complete peace of mind. We are proud to continue partnering with NATAS to safeguard every journey,” said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

In the spirit of ‘DREAMS…to Destinations!’ at the NATAS Fair, every customer will receive a complimentary gift with every purchase. From must-have travel essentials such as a sleek toiletries pouch to a lock and weigh luggage strap, every traveller can enhance their journey with added convenience.

To explore these exciting offers, visit us at Booths 5H54 and 6H05 at Singapore Expo Hall 5 & 6. For more information or to buy your travel insurance today, simply scan the QR code or visit etiqa.com.sg.

This policy is underwritten by Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Company Reg. No. 201331905K), a member of Maybank Group. This content is for reference only and is not a contract of insurance. Full details of the policy terms and conditions can be found in the policy contract. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

About Etiqa Insurance Singapore

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and Takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general Takaful products through its agents, branches, offices and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa Insurance Singapore is rated ‘A’ by credit rating agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile and ‘Very Strong’ capitalisation.

Etiqa Insurance Singapore is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 13 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.