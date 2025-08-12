First Phosphate Graduates to Trading on OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2025 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“” or the ““) announces that, as of today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol of FRSFP.

Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of First Phosphate common shares to U.S. investors.

OTCQX is the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade.

To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for First Phosphate common shares at www.otcmarkets.com.

Along with trading on OTCQX, common shares of First Phosphate will continue to trade on the CSE and the FSE for global investor exposure.

About First Phosphate Corp

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company’s vertically integrated approach connects sustainable phosphate mining in Quebec with North American battery supply chains, targeting the energy storage, data center, robotics, mobility, and defense sectors. First Phosphate’s flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

For additional information, please contact:

Bennett Kurtz

Chief Financial Officer

bennett@firstphosphate.com

Tél : +1 (416) 200-0657

Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com

Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com

Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain statements and information that may be considered “forward-looking statements” and “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” and other similar expressions. In addition, statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements, including, among other things: the Company’s planned exploration and production activities; the properties and composition of any extracted phosphate; and the Company’s plans for vertical integration into North American supply chains.

These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions and estimates that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in the Company’s public disclosure record including the short form base prospectus dated June 5, 2024, as well as: there being no significant disruptions affecting the activities of the Company or inability to access required project inputs; permitting and development of the projects being consistent with the Company’s expectations; the accuracy of the current mineral resource estimates for the Company and results of metallurgical testing; certain price assumptions for P 2 O 5 and Fe 2 O 3 ; inflation and prices for Company project inputs being approximately consistent with anticipated levels; the Company’s relationship with First Nations and other Indigenous parties remaining consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s relationship with other third party partners and suppliers remaining consistent with the Company’s expectations; government relations and actions being consistent with Company expectations.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There can be no assurance that any opportunity will be successful, commercially viable, completed on time or on budget, or will generate any meaningful revenues, savings or earnings, as the case may be, for the Company. In addition, the Company will incur costs in pursuing any particular opportunity, which may be significant. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the Company and, though they should be considered carefully, should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Company’s other documents filed with the Canadian and United States securities authorities, including without limitation the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis dated June 27, 2025 and Annual Report on 20-F dated July 8, 2024, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking information or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

