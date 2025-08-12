HSG Laser Donates USD 1.38 Million to Aid Chikungunya Prevention Efforts

FOSHAN, China, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Guangdong Province, China, has reported more than 7,000 cases of Chikungunya since July, with the outbreak now at a critical stage.

In a pioneering move within the laser equipment industry, HSG Laser has become the first company to donate USD 1.38 million to charitable organizations in Shunde District and Beijiao Town. The funds will be used to provide protective equipment, daily necessities, and other urgent resources to frontline teams working tirelessly to control the outbreak.

The company emphasized its commitment to social responsibility in challenging times. HSG Laser affirms its dedication to standing with local communities, expressing solidarity and determination to help overcome this health crisis.