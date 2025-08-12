K-Food Captivates Hong Kong, the Culinary Heart of Asia

MAFRA and aT to Participate in the “2025 Hong Kong Food Expo” with a Unified Korea Pavilion



SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — K-Food is accelerating the pace of its global expansion to elevate the international presence of the Korean food industry.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) announced that they will establish a Unified Korea Pavilion at the “2025 Hong Kong Food Expo,” held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from August 14 to 16, 2025. A total of 43 Korean food companies and local governments will participate, showcasing not only traditional foods but also a wide selection of new K-Food items in reflection of recent global consumer trends.



KOREA Pavilion @ Food Expo 2024

K-Food Exhibition Featuring “Flavor” and “Convenience”

Centered around K-Food’s core image of health and “swicy” (sweet + spicy) flavor, the following product categories will be presented. In particular, products tailored to the preferences of Hong Kong consumers — who value convenience and quality — will be spotlighted.

Ginseng-based Products: Easy-to-consume processed products such as ginseng chips, ginseng pills, ginseng extract tea, wild ginseng liquor, and ginseng beer

K-Ready Meals: Instant products that require no cooking, including K-BBQ dumplings, kimchi dumplings, bibimbap, and ramen rice bowls

Spicy Dishes: Popular “swicy” ready-to-eat meals like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), stir-fried spicy baby octopus, and spicy glass noodles

Traditional Seasoning Products: Versatile sauces and side dishes such as multi-use gochujang, soy sauce, and fermented seafood for home-style meals

From Buyer Consultations to Cooking Shows… Diverse On-site Programs

At the Korea Pavilion, B2B export consultation meetings will be held with prominent local buyers to actively support participating companies in helping them expand sales channels. During the event, interactive experiences will be available for visitors, including food performances, cooking shows, and tasting sessions. Chef Choi Jun-woo, honorary ambassador for Korean beef in Hong Kong, will demonstrate live cooking of 11 K-Food dishes, including Korean beef patties (tteokgalbi), tuna mayo gimbap, and rose tteokbokki, offering a rich tasting experience for attendees.

“ Hong Kong is a Strategic Market for K-Food Promotion”… aT

Kim Hyun-hoo, Branch director of aT’s Hong Kong office, said, “Hong Kong has high demand for premium food and strong interest in K-content.” Through this expo, we aim to showcase the unique strengths of Korean foods — especially ready meals and health products gaining global popularity — to local consumers and buyers.” He added, “We will use on-site consultations to establish a bridgehead for expanding into the Greater China market.”