KLN Facilitates Global Customers’ Supply Chain Diversification with China-Hong Kong Hybrid Logistics Solutions

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLN Logistics Group Limited (‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is facilitating international corporations in the diversification of their supply chains through innovative China-Hong Kong hybrid logistics solutions that deliver flexibility, resilience and cost efficiency. As part of this strategy, KLN has supported the strategic relocation of operations for several major global customers into the Greater Bay Area, including a world-class theme park destination, a Japanese fast fashion retailer, a French beauty conglomerate and a British multinational consumer health company.

As international corporations continue to strengthen their supply chains in response to geopolitical shifts, cost pressures and sustainability goals, KLN offers flexible, resilient and scalable solutions that span Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The hybrid logistics model leverages Hong Kong’s strategic proximity and connectivity with the Mainland of China, enabling seamless transitions for customers relocating part or all of their supply chain operations. The services comprise bonded warehousing, customs clearance, cross-border transport and digital tools, backed by a dedicated team of logistics experts and a track record of guiding businesses through disruption.

KLN’s Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status is a critical success factor in its hybrid logistics model, which grants the company priority customs clearance and minimal inspection requirements, enabling it to offer same-day and next-day cross-border delivery for various verticals. Before the actual relocation of operations, KLN worked in close partnership with its customers to engage with customs authorities in both cities, allowing all parties to align on regulatory requirements, streamline clearance procedures and validate logistics workflows.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director – Integrated Logistics Asia of KLN, said, “We are committed to supporting our customers’ transformation journeys with agile and future-ready logistics solutions. The China–Hong Kong hybrid model is a cornerstone of our strategy to help global brands navigate complexity and build resilient supply chains. Whether it is fast-moving merchandise or highly regulated healthcare products, we deliver precision, speed and reliability.”

In 2025, KLN handled double the cargo volume compared to levels during the COVID period, underscoring the robustness and scalability of the hybrid logistics solutions. From pandemic shocks to shifting trade flows, KLN helps global brands stay agile and resilient.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly known as Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.