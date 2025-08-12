Leidos achieves premier AWS status, advances secure information sharing in support of AUKUS

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In support of advancing secure information sharing across agencies and allied nations, including efforts tied to AUKUS Pillar 2, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently achieved Trusted Secure Enclave (TSE) Vetted Partner status from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This premier designation is awarded to organizations that meet the highest standards for secure enclave design and deployment.

At the core of this designation is the Leidos Secure Environment (LSE), a cloud-based, automated infrastructure and governance platform built on AWS TSE. LSE enables secure collaboration across multi-organization and international environments, allowing global teams to jointly conduct design, research, and development for sensitive workloads and data.

“Achieving AWS Vetted Partner status validates our leadership in building secure cloud architectures for the world’s most complex missions,” said Kevin Fogarty, senior vice president and chief technology officer for the Commercial and International Sector at Leidos. “Solutions like LSE provide an ideal foundation for AUKUS information sharing, which requires highly secure policy-driven collaboration that can be delivered at speed and scale.”

“As a TSE Vetted Partner, Leidos strengthens our global national security and defense ecosystem by providing trusted, innovative solutions leveraging the unmatched speed and efficiency of the AWS hyper-scale cloud,” said John Nicely, global national security and defense at AWS. “Our collaboration enables LSE’s rapid, secure infrastructure deployment — while maintaining the highest standards of verification and compliance — to help safeguard nations and allies when time is of the essence.”

As global missions grow more interconnected, the ability to securely share information across agencies and allied nations is essential. This achievement positions Leidos at the forefront of enabling trusted and cross-border collaboration and technology modernization efforts.

About AUKUS

AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It focuses on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region through defense cooperation, including the sharing of advanced military technologies. AUKUS has two main pillars: Pillar 1 involves Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, while Pillar 2 focuses on collaborating on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, cyber, hypersonics and maritime autonomy.

