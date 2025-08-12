Linker Vision Unveils Physical AI Breakthrough Powered by NVIDIA Cosmos Reason

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Linker Vision, a leading AI software company from Taiwan, announced a major advancement in Physical AI, powered by NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, that is set to transform how cities and industries sense, understand, and respond to the physical world in real time.

From Detection to Decisions: The Power of Physical AI

Conventional VLMs excel at recognizing objects and detecting anomalies, but cities need more, they need to understand why an event is happening and what might happen next. This is the gap that a reasoning VLM specifically trained to understand the physical world fills. Cosmos Reason adds the ability to perform chain-of-thought reasoning and spatial-temporal analysis, enabling AI systems to not just detect, but also explain and predict complex real-world scenarios. When integrated with Linker Vision’s platform, infrastructure such as cameras, sensors, and traffic systems can interpret events, uncover causes, and recommend the best course of action.

“Physical AI isn’t just about automation—it’s about creating intelligent systems that adapt dynamically to the real world,” said Willy Kuo, CTO of Linker Vision. “With Cosmos Reason, we’re enabling cities to move rapidly from monitoring to proactive governance.”

Real-World Impact: More Resilient, Responsive Cities

In Taiwan, Linker Vision collaborated with the city governments to deploy a city-scale Physical AI system, leveraging existing camera infrastructure to enhance traffic safety and emergency response. With Cosmos Reason, the system can detect incidents such as flooding or car accidents, and explain risks, predict escalation, and recommend targeted responses—reducing accidents, preventing bottlenecks, accelerating coordination with first responders, and improving overall urban safety and efficiency.

Building the Future We Can Trust with Physical AI

Physical AI represents a new frontier in urban intelligence. As data grows more complex and the demand for accountability rises, Linker Vision’s platform delivers the tools for a world that doesn’t just observe but reasons, plans, and acts.

In the years ahead, Physical AI will help more and more cities prevent accidents before they happen, reduce traffic congestion through predictive analysis, improve emergency response times with automated decision support, and cut operating costs by reducing manpower dependency. It will also enable industries to ensure worker safety, monitor critical infrastructure in real time, and adapt dynamically to environmental changes, thereby creating more resilient, more responsive environments.

