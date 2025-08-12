MAMMOTION Marks 9th Anniversary featuring Award-Winning Smart Lawn Mowers — Limited Time Campaign

Flagship LUBA 2 AWD Named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024; Anniversary Sale Covers Full Lineup — LUBA 2 AWD, LUBA mini AWD, YUKA, and YUKA mini

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh off its flagship LUBA 2 AWD being named one of TIME Best Inventions of 2024 , MAMMOTION is marking its 9th anniversary with celebration campaign featuring its top-rated robot lawn mowers from August 15 to September 7. Customers can save on select models across the LUBA 2 AWD Series, LUBA mini AWD Series, YUKA Series, and YUKA mini Series. Limited stock is available, and once it’s gone, prices return to regular levels.

Shop now at MAMMOTION Online Store or MAMMOTION Amazon Store .



MAMMOTION Marks 9th Anniversary with Up to $700 Off Award-Winning Smart Lawn Mowers — Limited Time Only!

Exclusive Anniversary Deals:

LUBA 2 AWD Series – Starts from $2,299—Save up to $300

Flagship for large & complex lawns up to 2.5 acres(10,000㎡)

Upgraded 165W blade motor for tackling tough terrain

All-wheel-drive system conquers slopes up to 80% (38.6°)

UltraSense AI Vision with RTK enables precise accuracy — no perimeter wires required

Mowing up to 0.37 acres (1500 ㎡ ) per charge

) per charge Large 12Ah / 259.2Wh battery for extended runtime

LUBA mini AWD Series – Starts from $1,439—Save up to $200

Compact and powerful, ideal for small to medium yards with all-terrain capability up to 0.37 acres(1500㎡)

All-Wheel-Drive for 80% slopes (38.6°) with 88W blade motors

Manage up to 20 mowing and no-go zones via smart app control

Anti-theft features with GPS tracking

Eco-friendly with replaceable lithium battery — up to 6.1Ah capacity

YUKA Series – Starts from $1,299—Save up to $200

Advanced 2-in-1 self-emptying lawn sweeper and mower for lawns up to 0.75 acres (3000㎡)

Automatically collects and disposes leaves, debris, and grass clippings

Corner-to-edge cutting, and obstacle avoidance

Dual 5-blade cutting discs, 320mm width for a carpet-like finish

Manages up to 30 customizable mowing zones

YUKA mini Series –Starts from $ 749—Save up to $350

Weighing only 22 pounds, it’s a budget-friendly option, perfect for lawns around 0.2 acres(800㎡).

Quick, hassle-free lawn mapping — ready in just 10 minutes

Space-saving design ideal for households and new users

6.1Ah battery compatible with all Mini models for continuous operation

In addition to the above individual product discounts, they’ve also launched a special anniversary dual-unit bundle: LUBA 2 + YUKA mini discounted by $650, plus an exclusive $50 new customer discount, available exclusively at the US official online store.

Trusted by over 300,000 families worldwide, MAMMOTION continues to lead in smart, eco-friendly outdoor solutions. With multiple international awards, the brand is recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation.

This limited-time anniversary promotion runs from August 15 to September 7, 2025 — available while supplies last. Shop now at MAMMOTION.com or Amazon Store .

For more information, visit www.mammotion.com.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to creating intelligent, high-quality, and eco-friendly outdoor solutions through innovative robotics. As the maker of the award-winning LUBA 2 AWD Series—named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024—and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION has transformed robotic lawn care for professionals and homeowners alike. With its new robotic pool cleaning product, the company is expanding its smart garden robotics lineup beyond lawns to pools, continuing its mission to make backyard maintenance easier, smarter, and more sustainable.