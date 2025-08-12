Massimo Motor Expands Sales Network into Oregon and Arkansas, Adding Over 100 Locations

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Massimo Motor, a subsidiary of Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), today announced it has successfully obtained the necessary licensing with its partners to launch sales of its products in the states of Oregon and Arkansas. This expansion will add over 100 new big-box retail locations to Massimo’s existing footprint. Products are expected to be available in these new markets in early September.

This expansion is projected to add significant sales during the holiday season based on current initial stocking and re-order trends at the company’s existing footprint.

“In recent weeks, we’ve had productive discussions with top-tier retailers, and the traction we’re seeing in core markets continues to accelerate,” said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Motor. “Adding Oregon and Arkansas is a significant milestone that strengthens our retail presence and positions us for anticipated sustained growth.”

This expansion comes on the heels of strategic enhancements to Massimo’s global sourcing and logistics model, including expanded factory partnerships in Vietnam. These improvements have reduced lead times, improved product flow, and increased operational flexibility — enabling the company to scale effectively with seasonal demands in Q3 and Q4 while maintaining strong dealer and customer support.

“We’re seeing real momentum across the board,” Shan added. “From product availability to partner readiness, Massimo is well-positioned to meet market needs as we enter a peak sales cycle — and this move into Oregon and Arkansas is just the beginning.”

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo’s future results of operations and financial position, Massimo’s business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “plan,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings with the SEC made by Massimo. Moreover, Massimo operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

ir@massimomotor.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com