ReTo RT18A Production Line Wins Favor of UAE Client and Successfully Ships

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing REIT Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., has once again partnered with a long-standing client in the United Arab Emirates (the “UAE”) to complete the successful shipment of the RT18A fully automatic production line. This collaboration not only further consolidates ReTo’s leading position in the global high-end equipment manufacturing sector, but also underscores the enduring trust of its UAE client in ReTo’s product quality and technological innovation.

It is reported that as early as 2009, this client introduced ReTo’s RT15A fully automatic production line. Leveraging its exceptional stability and high production capacity, the equipment helped the client secure a significant share of the local market. Many years later, the client has once again chosen ReTo, this time purchasing the newly upgraded RT18A large-scale fully automatic production line, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the ReTo brand.

As ReTo’s latest high-end intelligent manufacturing solution, the RT18A production line integrates advanced automation control technology, an intelligent management system, and a highly efficient, energy-saving design. It significantly enhances production efficiency, reduces operating costs, and meets the client’s requirements for large-scale, intelligent, and environmentally sustainable manufacturing. This successful delivery represents a key milestone in advancing ReTo’s globalization strategy and provides strong technical support for the ongoing upgrade of high-end manufacturing in the Middle East market.

Mr. Xinyang Li, Chief Executive Officer of ReTo, stated: “We have always remained committed to a customer-centric approach and to driving continuous technological innovation. The successful delivery of the RT18A underscores ReTo’s core competitiveness in the global market. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen cooperation with partners worldwide and deliver smarter, more efficient solutions for the industry.”

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of ecological environment protection equipment and intelligent equipment. The Company provides consultation, design, implementation and installation of its equipment and related parts, as well as engineering support and technical advice and services. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the Company’s globalization strategy, future collaborations, technological developments, production capabilities, operational efficiencies, anticipated benefits to clients, and the potential impact on the Middle East high-end manufacturing market. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

