SEG Solar and PT ATW Modul Manufaktur Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Accelerate Solar PV Deployment in Indonesia

BATANG, Indonesia, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEG Solar Inc., a leading U.S.-headquartered, Tier 1 solar module manufacturer, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with PT ATW Modul Manufaktur (AMM) to market and sell SEG-branded solar modules and cells across Indonesia.



SEG Solar’s Exclusive distribution agreement signing ceremony in Batang, Central Java.

This partnership signifies a major milestone in Indonesia’s journey toward clean energy, also marks a significant step in SEG’s strategic expansion into Indonesia and Southeast Asia. With SEG Solar’s proven global track record and AMM’s market reach, the collaboration aims to deliver high-quality, locally-manufactured solar solutions to serve domestic utility-scale and cross-border projects requiring TKDN-certified products.

“With Phase 1 of our Batang manufacturing facility—featuring 2GW of operating capacity—now completed, SEG Solar is proud to enter Phase 2 of our investment and localization strategy in Indonesia,” said Jun Zhuge, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of SEG Solar. “Our partnership with AMM strengthens our commitment to enabling reliable, U.S.-branded solar solutions in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic energy markets.”

“This exclusive agreement reflects our shared vision to support Indonesia’s energy transition with trusted technology and local capabilities,” said Joseph Juan, President Director of PT ATW Modul Manufaktur. “Together, we aim to empower Indonesia’s green energy future with U.S. solar PV modules made right here in Batang.”

The signing ceremony, held at the Batang facility in Central Java, marks the formal launch of SEG Solar’s commercial operations in Indonesia and the start of an ambitious rollout to accelerate solar PV deployment in the region.

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2016, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2024, SEG had shipped over 6 GW of solar modules worldwide and have achieved a module production capacity of 6 GW.

About PT ATW Modul Manufaktur (AMM)

AMM is a solar PV module manufacturer and distributor based in Indonesia, focused on delivering TKDN-compliant solar products for utility-scale and cross-border renewable energy projects.