Singapore Witnesses the Future of Logistics Unfold at GoComet’s Odyssey 2025

Supply chain leaders gathered to experience intelligent technology and envision resilient supply chains.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At a time when global logistics is being tested by complexity and volatility, GoComet brought clarity with the successful conclusion of Odyssey 2025, the 7th edition of its flagship supply chain innovation summit, held on July 31st at the Shangri-La Singapore.

The invite-only event hosted over 100 supply chain leaders from global giants like Schneider Electric, Intel, Sanofi, Kenvue, and Yokohama. These attendees witnessed the unveiling of Agentic AI — GoComet’s intelligent AI copilot and a significant step toward autonomous supply chains.

Connect with Purpose. Evolve with AI

The evening’s highlight was the keynote by Dany Krivoshey, Head of Digital Transformation at Unilever, who took the stage for the night’s most anticipated moment: the conversation on Agentic AI, signalling the arrival of a new era.

Dany focused on transformation through purposeful design, empathy-led leadership, and the future of intelligent supply chains.

“We chose GoComet not just for today’s challenges, but for tomorrow’s scale. It’s a partnership built to grow with us,” Dany shared, underscoring Unilever’s focus on future-ready, adaptable solutions aligned with their global ambitions.

Technology at Speed: Air Cargo’s Automation Imperative

In his keynote, Milan Dhingra, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Teleport, shared insights into the urgent need for automation to enable faster and better cross-border eCommerce capabilities in the air cargo industry, especially across Southeast Asia’s $3 trillion economy.

“The challenge today isn’t access to data – it’s making it actionable. The next generation of logistics platforms must not just be fast; they must be intelligent,” said Milan.

He closed with a powerful message: “The Future is Real-Time, Individual, and Intelligent.”

In a powerful close, Chitransh Sahai, CEO of GoComet, demonstrated Agentic AI in action -processing real-world shipping requests, handling vendor interactions, and responding to disruptions without manual intervention.

“With Agentic AI, we’re showing the world how autonomous logistics can be practical, scalable, and transformative – today, not five years from now.”

He also introduced Incident Lens, a predictive intelligence engine, and GoVista, a smart Outlook-integrated assistant that summarizes shipment updates.

Odyssey 2025 moved beyond AI hype into real-world impact – demonstrating how organizations can use it to predict disruptions, increase OTIF performance, automate communication, and shorten lead times.

