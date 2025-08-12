Taiwan Taps into Singapore’s Year-End Travel Market

Inviting Singapore Residents to Embark on a Relaxing and Immersive Journey through Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To attract travellers during the peak year-end holiday season, Taiwan Tourism Administration, is joining hands with local governments and tourism industry stakeholders from across Taiwan to participate in Singapore’s largest outbound travel fair—NATAS Holidays 2025, taking place from August 15 to 17.



Taiwan Tourism x NATAS Holidays 2025

A delegation of 117 representatives from 70 organisations will showcase Taiwan’s rich tourism resources under the campaign theme “Take a Sip of Taiwan,” highlighting immersive experiences, dynamic events, and the island’s distinctive cultural charm.

According to on-site surveys from NATAS Holidays 2024, 90.1% of respondents had previously visited Taiwan, with nearly half having visited three times or more, reflecting strong interest in Taiwan. Singapore continues to top global rankings in economic competitiveness, with high outbound travel spending. Coupled with frequent direct flights, shared languages, and cultural similarities, Taiwan and Singapore enjoy ideal conditions for bilateral tourism growth.

Based on statistics from Taiwan Tourism Administration, a total of 169,614 Singapore travellers visited Taiwan as of May 2025, demonstrating stable market performance. A Visa research report further noted that Singapore residents’ outbound travel spending from the end of 2024 to the Lunar New Year in 2025 hit a record high, signaling a continued rise in international travel demand. This presents a critical opportunity to capture the attention of Singapore residents as they plan their year-end holidays.

Creative Showcase of Taiwan’s Slow Travel Charm

This year’s Taiwan Pavilion at NATAS stands out with its vibrant Taiwan Tourism 3.0 branding, featuring a visually striking design and interactive elements such as the “SHANLAN Express tourism train” photo zone—an engaging tribute to Taiwan’s scenic railway journeys. The “Take a Sip of Taiwan” concept is woven into a variety of activities to showcase the island’s renowned hospitality and culinary diversity. From lush mountain landscapes and seasonal beauty to artistic crafts and cultural depth, the pavilion presents a one-stop journey through Taiwan, offering visitors a taste of slow, meaningful travel.

Daily interactive experiences will include layering stamp collection, survey for prize giveaways, and lucky draws—with those purchasing Taiwan travel packages at NATAS able to redeem exclusive gift sets and stand a chance to win free stays at luxury hotels. Additionally, Taiwan’s “Star Hotel” and “Taiwan Host” will host on-site activities such as quizzes and social media challenges, participants will enter a draw to win round-trip flights from Singapore to Taiwan.

The pavilion also features hands-on cultural zones. The Taiwan Leisure Farms Development Association will present a DIY fan-painting workshop, participants can illustrate local flora and fauna, deepening their understanding of Taiwan’s agri-tourism. Premium Taiwanese tea brand “CHA SAN DAI” will engage visitors with a five-senses experience, exploring Alishan’s rich tea heritage and allowing them to package their own personalized tea sachets. Creative brand “HANDS” will demonstrate how to repurpose reclaimed wood from historic Taiwanese homes into traditional window-pattern coasters, introducing visitors to the mortise-and-tenon craftsmanship that symbolizes Taiwan’s sustainable and artisan spirit.

W.H.O Theatre to Headline Opening Performance

In a special highlight, Taiwan has been invited by the NATAS organizers to perform the opening act at the NATAS Opening Ceremony on August 15. Taiwan’s youth diabolo troupe, “W.H.O Theatre,” will present their dynamic piece “Shake It Like Boba!”—a high-energy performance inspired by bubble tea and enhanced with sound and light effects, expected to generate buzz on social media. The troupe will also perform live on both the main stage and the Taiwan Pavilion stage throughout the exhibition, engaging with visitors through captivating performances.

B2B Meetings to Deepen Trade Ties

To further strengthen bilateral tourism partnerships, Taiwan Tourism Administration will host a Taiwan Tourism Workshop on August 18 at Hilton Orchard Singapore, facilitating one-on-one business matchmaking between Taiwanese and Singapore’s travel trade professionals. The event aims to encourage collaboration in developing innovative, themed, and high-end customized travel itineraries to attract more travellers to Taiwan while enhancing service quality and product diversity.

Singapore remains one of Taiwan’s most important and stable inbound tourism markets. Looking ahead, Taiwan Tourism Administration will continue to pursue brand internationalization, market segmentation, and in-depth tourism development, leveraging diversified marketing strategies and collaborative models to elevate Taiwan’s global tourism profile.

Event Information

NATAS Holidays 2025

Date: August 15th (Fri.) to August 17th (Sun.), 2025

Time: 10:00~21:30

Location: Singapore Expo, 5H01

Target Audience: General public

Taiwan Tourism Workshop 2025

Date: August 18th, 2025 (Mon.)

Time: 13:25~17:25

Location: Singapore Hilton Orchard, Singapore

Target Audience: Taiwan and Singapore tourism industry professionals. By invitation only.