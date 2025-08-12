The Entrepreneur Singapore 2025, Organised by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC), Celebrates the Success of Singapore’s Performing Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Entrepreneur Singapore 2025, held at Marina Bay Sands, brought together Singapore’s most inspiring and impactful entrepreneurs for an evening that celebrated excellence, innovation, and leadership. The gala underscored the nation’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant, resilient, and forward-looking business community.



The awardees of the Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders 2025

Organised annually by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC), The Entrepreneur Singapore is one of ATC’s flagship mid-year events, recognising outstanding entrepreneurs and business leaders. This year’s edition saw more than 250 local entrepreneurs in attendance.

In addition to the gala celebration, the event showcased two of ATC’s most prestigious recognitions:

Entrepreneur 100 Award – Widely regarded as one of Singapore’s most respected and rigorous accolades, the award honours entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, leadership, and contributions to the economy and community. For the assessment year 2024, ATC received 351 applications, with only 80 awardees attaining this distinction.

Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders – Supported by Fortune, this recognition highlights the next generation of visionary founders, innovators, and business leaders under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of Singapore’s economy. For the 2025 cohort, 42 applications were received, and 07 outstanding business leaders were honoured (in no particular order):

Claudia Scarlett , Dixmondsg Club Pte Ltd

, Dixmondsg Club Pte Ltd Mohamad Nor Ashraf Bin Abu Bakar , Aliyah Rizq Holdings Pte Ltd

, Aliyah Rizq Holdings Pte Ltd Sanjay Giri Asogir, Sunscape Integrated Services Pte Ltd

Quak Shou Wei, Venturez Services Private Limited

Devesh Sunil Gurbani , Cybersafe Pte Ltd

, Cybersafe Pte Ltd Poh Ding Han Alpha, Momentsg Pte Ltd

Woo Pei Shan , Passion Soul Pte Ltd

These awardees represent the diversity and strength of Singapore’s business landscape — from cutting-edge technology firms and family-owned enterprises to FMCG brands and professional services. Their achievements embody the dynamism, resilience, and adaptability that define Singapore’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Attendees at The Entrepreneur Singapore 2025 (ATC Networking Zone)

The event also featured an expert panel and fireside chat by HubSpot, discussing the current state of business growth in Singapore. Attendees gained valuable insights, forged new connections, and witnessed homegrown entrepreneurs sharing their journeys, reinforcing ATC’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with the resources, knowledge, and networks to excel in a competitive global market.

ATC extends its heartiest congratulations to all winners of the Entrepreneur 100 Award and the Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders 2025.

For the full list of Entrepreneur 100 Award Winners assessed in FY2024, please visit https://atc.sg .

About the Entrepreneur 100 Award

An annual national programme honouring Singapore’s emerging and high-performing entrepreneurs, the Entrepreneur 100 Award is one of the nation’s most prestigious accolades. Recognising corporate achievements, industry impact, community contributions, and leadership policies that propel business success, the award affirms the capability and strength of its recipients. More information is available at https://e100.atc.sg .