WELTRADE TEAMS UP WITH FOOTBALL ICON LUIS DÍAZ TO LAUNCH ‘FASTER, BETTER, STRONGER’ CAMPAIGN.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Award winning global forex trading platform weltrade.com is proud to announce its new brand ambassador: FC Bayern Munich international football star Luis Díaz.

The collaboration marks the launch of the company’s bold new campaign, “Faster, Better, Stronger,” aimed at inspiring a new generation of forex traders.

The campaign reflects the shared values between Luis Díaz and Weltrade—speed, resilience, precision, and ambition. With a dynamic rollout across digital platforms, the initiative fuses the world of elite sport with high-performance trading.

Through storytelling, Díaz will bring Weltrade’s mission to life, helping users across Asia trade with greater confidence and momentum.

“Speed and precision are everything—on the field and in life,” said Luis Díaz. “I’m proud to partner with Weltrade to inspire people across Asia to take charge and trade with purpose. Together, we’re going faster, better, stronger.”

The campaign’s visual identity is rooted in movement and intensity, drawing on Díaz’s athleticism and Weltrade’s reputation for lightning-fast execution. This partnership not only elevates the brand’s regional presence but also deepens its connection with a fast-growing community of Asia traders.

“Luis embodies the spirit of resilience, precision, and ambition—values that are core to our mission at Weltrade,” said Weltrade CEO Ilya Ilyasov . “This partnership marks a new era of dynamic engagement, and we’re thrilled to have him champion our journey forward.”

The “Faster, Better, Stronger” campaign will debut this month across Weltrade’s digital channels and regional media, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and limited-time offers for Asia-based users.

About Weltrade

Weltrade is a global financial services company offering advanced online trading solutions for retail and professional clients. Since 2006, Weltrade is trusted by over 100,000 traders worldwide for its transparency, security and high-speed trading experience.

Why Choose Weltrade

Weltrade’s smarter innovative, cutting-edge financial trading products are designed to help you achieve financial freedom.

Fast Seamless Experience

Wide range of instruments, alongside superior trading conditions, market research tools for informed insights, plus bonuses to boost their trades.

Trust and Security

Fully regulated broker licensed broker by the FSCA, SVGFSA, employing advanced data security measures, including SSL encryption.

Account Choices

Better trading with a wide choice of account choices and smarter trading tools.

Unbeatable Trading Conditions

Enjoy low swap fees and tight spreads with our Weltrade Pro account, designed to give you the edge.

24/7 Customer Support

Multilingual support team assisting you via live chat, email, or phone.

Rewarding Loyalty Program

Weltrade actively attracts traders from around the world not only with its high-quality service and user-friendly platform, but also with generous bonus programs. One of the most appealing offers is the first deposit bonus, which ranges from 50% to 100%, depending on the type of account chosen by the user.

Weltrade isn’t just a broker, we’re your partner in trading success helping you to achieve your financial goals. Ready to get started? Join Weltrade today and experience the difference.