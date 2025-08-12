A City Where You Can Feel the Sea



WUHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2025 – The symposium titled “Green Foundations for a Hub City” was held in Wuhan on August 6, 2025. It focused on Wuhan’s environmental efforts, particularly the integration and conservation of its abundant rivers and lakes.

Speedboat on East Lake, like being at sea.

Ramsar Convention Deputy Secretary-General Jay Alders, speaking at the symposium, highlighted Wuhan’s wetland conservation achievements, calling its integration of 165 rivers and 166 lakes a global benchmark. The event showcased both expert discussions inside the conference hall and vivid scenes outside, such as summer floods turning East Lake’s beaches silver and volleyball tournaments by the water, alongside submerged forests at Zhangdu Lake, reflecting the city’s deep connection to its watery environment. This setting emphasizes that in Wuhan, preserving wetlands is more than policy—it is part of embracing an oceanic spirit.

Wuhan, a city of rivers and lakes, offers a surprising encounter with the sea—right in the heart of central China. Here, it’s easy to sense the vastness of the ocean. Whether it’s rivers merging into summer-swollen inland seas, reed-filled wetlands ripping like emerald tides, golden silica beaches evoking coastal shores, or high-rise skylines like waves on the horizon, Wuhan delivers a marine-like expanse that stirs the soul. With 165 rivers and 166 lakes, water covers a full quarter of the city’s land area. This aquatic tapestry creates a sense of scale and openness that is rare for an inland urban center.

Floating cinema at dusk with city lights.

In summer, rising water levels stretch the surfaces of rivers and lakes even wider. When blue skies meet these shimmering waters, Wuhan unveils views rivalling Mediterranean seascapes—particularly at East Lake Beach, where imported sands host volleyball tournaments under coconut palms, and Moonlight Bay, where floating tiki bars serve lychee-coconut cocktails at sunset.

For Wuhan locals, “river-lake-sea” is part of their daily life. Sandy beaches, open-air bathing areas, sailing boats—you’ll find all the coastal experiences here, just without the coastline.

French traveler Élise Dubois captures the magic: “Kayaking through Zhangdu Lake’s flooded forests—fireflies dancing in jade-green canals—felt like discovering Atlantis in China’s heartland.” This is Wuhan’s paradox: a metropolis where cranes silhouette against wetland sunsets, and ferry horns sing sailors’ lullabies.

Come to Wuhan, and feel the sea—in a city shaped by water, deep in China’s heartland.

Hashtag: #Wuhan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.