Avive Health to host Queensland’s first Empax clinic in landmark mental health partnership with Emyria

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avive Health (“Avive”), an Australian-owned private mental health provider, has announced a major national partnership with Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of evidence-based, reimbursable mental health treatment across Australia.

Avive delivers inpatient, day program and outpatient psychiatric care across Australia’s eastern seaboard, with a strong focus on trauma-informed, patient-centred models that combine clinical rigor with therapeutic innovation. The organisation supports voluntary adult patients through a range of tailored programs, including stabilisation, anxiety and mood disorder treatment, dual diagnosis, detoxification, veterans and emergency services personal care, as well as virtual telehealth psychiatry.

Under the agreement, Avive’s Windsor hospital in Brisbane, “Avive Clinic Brisbane”, will become the home of Queensland’s first Empax clinic – a psychiatrist-led service designed to support patients living with PTSD and treatment-resistant depression through structured, multi-modal care that includes psychiatrist oversight, psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy, assisted therapies and care coordination. The Brisbane Empax clinic is expected to open later this year.

For Queenslanders living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and treatment-resistant depression, the new Brisbane-based Empax clinic represents increased access to innovative, evidence-based care delivered in a safe, structured hospital environment. The service is designed to meet the growing demand for advanced mental health support, close to home.

This initiative is part of a broader national rollout of Emyria’s Empax model, with Avive the first location to deliver the service in Queensland and on Australia’s eastern seaboard. The agreement also includes first right of refusal for future Empax clinics within Avive’s facilities in Victoria and South Australia, where demand for mental health services continues to rise.

Mark Sweeney, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Avive, applauded the partnership:

“This partnership underscores our ambition to lead the way in innovative, accessible and outcomes-driven mental health care,” said Mark Sweeney, co-founder and co-CEO of Avive Health. “We’re proud to support the delivery of reimbursable, psychiatrist-led care programs that align with the evolving needs of patients, clinicians and funders.”

The agreement positions Avive as a key clinical partner in scaling new models of care that are safe, structured and data-informed – while reinforcing its growing national footprint in inpatient, day patient, outpatient and virtual, telehealth mental health services.

Designed for scalability, the partnership enables Emyria to deliver its Empax protocols within Avive’s licensed hospital setting – supporting safe, compliant delivery of innovative therapies in a high-quality care environment. This follows Emyria’s recent funding agreement with Medibank, which underpins the delivery of Empax services for eligible members.

“This is an important step forward for patients seeking specialised trauma and depression treatment options,” said Mr Sweeney. “By combining our infrastructure and clinical capability with Emyria’s model, we’re helping to make advanced care options more accessible, both safely and at scale.”

With one in eleven Australians experiencing PTSD in their lifetime, and growing demand for treatment-resistant depression pathways, the partnership represents a timely advancement in the national mental health response.

Greg Hutchinson, Executive Chairman of Emyria, commented on the partnership:

“Our partnership with Avive marks a significant step forward in making advanced, evidence-based care for PTSD and treatment-resistant depression more accessible to patients in Queensland and beyond. By combining Emyria’s innovative Empax model with Avive’s high-quality clinical infrastructure, we can deliver personalised, psychiatrist-led care safely and at scale.

“It also builds on the strong momentum from our recent Medibank agreement and demonstrates how clinical and funding partnerships can work together to expand access to new care models that meet the needs of patients, clinicians, and payers alike.”

The Avive–Emyria agreement reaffirms both organisations’ commitment to delivering better outcomes for patients through collaboration, clinical leadership and data-backed innovation.

MEDIA BACKGROUNDER

About Avive Health

Avive Health is an Australian-owned private mental health services provider with specialist hospitals, day programs and outpatient services located in Brisbane (QLD), Byron Bay (NSW) and on the Mornington Peninsula (VIC), supported by Cloud Clinic telehealth psychiatry nationwide. The company specialises in treating mood disorders, anxiety, trauma, substance use, dual diagnosis and neurodevelopmental conditions including ADHD.

Avive combines strong clinical governance with innovative models of care, including accelerated TMS, robotic and assisted therapies, short-stay stabilisation programs and virtual psychiatric services. All care is trauma-informed, patient-centred and supported by leading-edge technology, enabling safer, more personalised and outcomes-driven mental health treatment.

Avive Health currently operates 2 private mental health hospitals – Avive Clinic Brisbane (60 beds) and Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula (63 beds).

About Emyria and Empax

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) is a data-driven clinical services and drug development company creating scalable care models for patients with unmet needs. Its Empax clinic model is a multi-disciplinary care program designed to treat conditions such as PTSD and treatment-resistant depression, incorporating psychiatrist oversight, therapy, and eligible assisted therapies.

Partnership overview

Location : Avive Clinic Brisbane, Windsor, Queensland

: Avive Clinic Brisbane, Windsor, Clinic model : Empax – structured, psychiatrist-led program for PTSD and trauma-resistant depression

: Empax – structured, psychiatrist-led program for PTSD and trauma-resistant depression Delivery : Avive (hospital infrastructure and operations) and Emyria (clinical protocols and oversight)

: Avive (hospital infrastructure and operations) and Emyria (clinical protocols and oversight) Launch date : Expected Q4 2025

: Expected Q4 2025 Future rights: Avive holds first right of refusal for future Empax clinics in Victoria and South Australia

Why this matters

First in Queensland and Australia’s eastern seaboard

and eastern seaboard Funded access for eligible patients

Delivered in a licensed private mental health hospital setting

Demand-driven: 1 in 11 Australians affected by PTSD

National expansion pathway through Avive Health

