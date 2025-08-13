AXA Partners with MOTOGO To Launch Typhoon Parametric and Cross-Boundary Travel Insurance

Strengthening protection amid rising climate risks and growing cross-border mobility

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) and MOTOGO are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, introducing two innovative insurance solutions provided at no cost to eligible MOTOGO members under Dah Chong Hong Motors. These offerings include the market’s first typhoon parametric insurance – ‘Tropical Cyclone Coverage’ – and a new cross-boundary travel insurance – ‘MOTOGO Care – Guangdong and Macau Travel Insurance’, which aims to enhance protection for car owners navigating increasingly volatile weather conditions and expanding regional travel.



(From left to right) Agnes Lau, Director, Partnership, Direct Retail Business and Distribution Marketing, AXA Hong Kong and Macau; Michelle Chan, General Manager of Digital Platform Business, DCH Motors; Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau and Nicole Chow, Manager, Digital Business, DCH Motors.

The ‘Tropical Cyclone Coverage’ guarantees automatic benefit payouts when Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 9 or above is issued for a specified period, without the need to file a claim. Launched on 17 July 2025, just ahead of Typhoon Wipha’s arrival in Hong Kong, this parametric solution empowers eligible MOTOGO members to manage disruptions more easily and with greater resilience. Benefits are awarded in MOTOS points, which can be redeemed for motor services, exclusive experience and gift via the MOTOGO platform.

The ‘MOTOGO Care – Guangdong and Macau Travel Insurance’[1] offers comprehensive protection for eligible customers traveling within the region. The plan includes medical coverage of up to HKD 300,000, along with benefits for travel delays, missed events, and journey curtailment. This initiative addresses a notable protection gap in the region, where insurance penetration remains relatively low despite increasing cross-border mobility.

MOTOGO, backed by Dah Chong Hong Motors, marks a new era for Hong Kong’s digital automotive services. As the city’s first “one-stop driving lifestyle platform”, MOTOGO integrates car repair, fuel and charging stations, insurance, lifestyle offers, and a dynamic car owner community. MOTOGO leverages innovative technology to redefine the customer experience. By empowering local merchants, it leads the automotive industry towards a new milestone in intelligence, digitalisation, and community engagement.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “We are excited to partner with MOTOGO to launch Hong Kong’s first ‘Tropical Cyclone Coverage’, alongside the ‘Guangdong and Macau Travel Insurance’. This collaboration represents another milestone in AXA’s product innovation journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering timely, responsive and forward-looking insurance solutions for our customers and partners. By combining advanced climate modelling with an automated payout, we empower customers to navigate the growing risks posed by extreme weather events with confidence. As cross-boundary mobility becomes an integral part in daily life for Hong Kong residents, our tailored travel insurance ensures seamless protection across the region.”

Michelle Chan, General Manager of Digital Platform Business at DCH Motors, said: “MOTOGO is reshaping mobility across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area by connecting car owners and partners through innovative technology and an enhanced customer experience. Our partnership with AXA brings the region’s first typhoon parametric insurance and cross-boundary travel protection, delivering greater safety and convenience for drivers in both Hong Kong and the GBA. Together, we are building a smarter, more connected ecosystem for the future of regional mobility.”

This collaboration underscores AXA and MOTOGO’s dedication to delivering innovative and accessible protection that meets the evolving needs of customers, empowering customers to face rising climate risks and regional mobility with greater resilience.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

About MOTORGO

MOTOGO is a brand-new digital membership platform launched by DCH Motor, dedicated to delivering a one-stop automotive lifestyle experience for car owners and enthusiasts. MOTOGO provides members in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area with exclusive privileges, rewards, lifestyle offers, and the latest automotive news, fostering community interaction and enhancing the quality of life for car owners.

DCH Motors has over 60 years of motor distribution and dealership expertise with a diversified brand portfolio including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electrical buses, special purpose vehicles and luxury yachts. We operate more than 130 showrooms and 4S shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore and Myanmar. DCH Motors also operates a wide portfolio of motor services including vehicle repair, used car sales, parts trading, motor leasing, motor financing, auto insurance, airport services and engineering projects.

For more information, please visit: www.mymotogo.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.