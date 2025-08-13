BLAST Sign Multi-Year Deal with Singapore Tourism Board to Host Four Premier Esports Arena Events in Singapore

New partnership set to cement Singapore as a global gaming and esports epicentre

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Competitive entertainment company BLAST has announced a landmark multi-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to host four world-class arena esports events in Singapore over the coming years. This deal further highlights Singapore’s growing status as a premier destination for competitive gaming and live entertainment in Asia and globally.



Blast and the Singapore Tourism Board launch a landmark multi-year partnership to bring more esports events to Singapore. Attending the press conference includes Mr. Leo Matlock (Chief Business Officer from Blast, on the left) and Ms. Jean Ng (Assistant Chief Executive from Singapore Tourism Board, on the right).

The announcement follows the sellout success of the BLAST Premier World Final in 2024, which marked BLAST’s debut in Southeast Asia and saw a soldout Resorts World Convention Centre witness the best Counter-Strike teams in the world battle for a $1,000,000 prize pool.

Building on this momentum, BLAST is set to return to Singapore this November for the BLAST Dota Slam Singapore, the company’s first-ever Dota 2 arena event. Taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 7-9 November 2025, this tournament sets the stage for the newly signed multi-year partnership, which will bring four more premier esports arena events in Singapore after November’s Dota tournament.

The BLAST Dota Slam Singapore will feature the world’s top Dota 2 teams, a $1,000,000 USD prize pool, and an immersive live experience for local and international fans. The event will be broadcast in over 50 territories and 21 languages, reaching millions of viewers worldwide and further showcasing Singapore’s capability to host world-leading entertainment productions.

Leo Matlock, Chief Business Officer at BLAST, said: “BLAST has major global ambitions as a leader in esports and competitive entertainment and we are delighted to expand our partnership with Singapore. Singapore delivered one of the most passionate and engaged esports crowds we’ve ever seen during last year’s BLAST Premier World Final Singapore 2024, was BLAST’s first event in South East Asia and thousands of passionate fans travelled from all over Asia and beyond. We are incredibly excited to be making a long-term commitment to the region through this new partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board. Together, we’ll bring four spectacular esports arena events to the Lion City, after this year’s Dota Slam. Singapore is already recognised as a hub for international sports and entertainment – this partnership will help ensure it becomes a leading destination in the global esports calendar, and is one of our biggest commitments to a market.”

Jean Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “Following the success of last year’s BLAST Premier World Final, we are delighted to forge this new multi-year partnership with BLAST that anchors a regular pipeline of esports events in Singapore and strengthens our position as Asia’s leading esports and entertainment hub. Large-scale international esports events create significant opportunities for our tourism ecosystem, benefiting local businesses and growing the local events and esports industries. We look forward to welcoming players and fans from around the world to Singapore this November and in the years ahead, where they can experience our vibrant culture and diverse offerings beyond the arena.”

The multi-year agreement is expected to generate tens of millions in economic impact for Singapore, through visitor spend, job creation, and international exposure. Esports fans, talent, media and commercial partners from across the world are anticipated to travel to the city for each event – transforming Singapore into a dynamic stage for esports’ biggest moments.

Singapore joins a global calendar that includes London, Lyon, Austin, Hong Kong and Rio, with the city-state’s position as an esports powerhouse in Asia only set to grow. This partnership reinforces how major esports tournaments are evolving into cultural and economic cornerstones, rivaling traditional international sporting events in scale, viewership and significance.

Fans can sign up at BLAST.tv to be the first to receive ticketing updates, exclusive news and access to future BLAST events in Singapore.

