Bybit and FXStreet TradFi Report: Gold Poised for Breakout

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, issued its latest TradFi report , highlighting gold’s enduring safe-haven appeal as investors prepare for major macroeconomic events. Following a record high earlier this year, gold is trading in a narrow range with neutral momentum, signaling potential for a decisive move as inflation data, tariff deadlines, and central bank policy decisions approach.

Key Highlights

All-Time High: Gold touched a record $3,500 on April 22, 2025 , and is now consolidating near $3,365 .

Gold touched a record on , and is now consolidating near . Defined Range: Since May 20 , trading has remained within $3,274 support and $3,443 resistance.

Since , trading has remained within support and resistance. Neutral Momentum: Daily RSI stands at 50, with MACD flat, indicating balanced market forces but rising breakout potential.

Daily RSI stands at 50, with MACD flat, indicating balanced market forces but rising breakout potential. Macro Watch: The August 12 inflation report, tariff deadlines, and the September 17 Federal Reserve decision could spark sharp price swings.

The inflation report, tariff deadlines, and the Federal Reserve decision could spark sharp price swings. Labor Market Weakness: The latest U.S. jobs report revealed a significant hiring slowdown, fueling rate-cut expectations.

The latest U.S. jobs report revealed a significant hiring slowdown, fueling rate-cut expectations. Diversification Play: Silver is holding at $40 , with potential to retest its $50 all-time high.

Gold’s consolidation comes as macroeconomic uncertainty builds, with weakening labor data and trade tensions adding to market caution. Technical patterns point to stored momentum, while silver’s parallel strength offers an additional diversification opportunity for investors. The weeks ahead may prove pivotal in determining the next phase of price action for both metals.

