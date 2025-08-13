China Automotive Systems Reports Income From Operations Increased by 20.2% in the Second Quarter of 2025

WUHAN, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales rose 11.1% year-over-year to $176.2 million from $158.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

from in the second quarter of 2024. Sales in Brazil grew 49.4% year-over-year, representing 10.1% of total net sales.

grew 49.4% year-over-year, representing 10.1% of total net sales. Gross profit increased by 4.2% year-over-year to $30.5 million from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025.

from in the second quarter of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025. Income from operations increased by 20.2% year-over-year to $13.0 million , from income from operations of $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.

, from income from operations of in the second quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders increased 6.8% to $7.6 million from $7.1 million , in the second quarter of 2024.

from , in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $0.25 compared with $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024.

First Six Months of 2025 Highlights

Net sales grew by 15.2% year-over-year to $343.3 million , compared to $298.0 million in the first six months of 2024.

, compared to in the first six months of 2024. Gross profit increased by 10.8% year-over-year to $59.1 million , compared to $53.4 million in the first six months of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.2% in the first six months of 2025.

, compared to in the first six months of 2024; gross profit margin was 17.2% in the first six months of 2025. Income from operations rose by 5.7% year-over-year to $21.6 million compared to income from operations of $20.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

compared to income from operations of in the first six months of 2024. Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders decreased to $14.7 million from $15.4 million in the first six months of 2024.

from in the first six months of 2024. Diluted earnings per share attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $0.49 compared with $0.51 in the first six months of 2024.

compared with in the first six months of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $135.3 million , or approximately $4.48 per share, as of June 30, 2025 .

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, “We continued to grow our sales, gross profit, net profit and cashflow in the second quarter of 2025. Sales of our traditional steering products remained steady while sales of our Electric Power Steering (“EPS”) products grew by 31.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. EPS sales have continuously increased and now represent 41.4% percent of our product sales in the second quarter of 2025.”

“We continue to transition to more technology-focused advanced steering products. In the second quarter of 2025, based on our iRCB’s (intelligent electro-hydraulic circulating ball power steering) performance and cost-efficiency, new orders in July were at a record setting pace in the power steering industry for the ramp up to mass production. Our second-generation iRCB is compatible with L2+assisted driving. By optimizing energy consumption, iRCB products are projected to reduce vehicle operational costs creating substantial economic value.”

“The high quality and high performance of our steering products have allowed us to become the tier-1 supplier to large global OEM customers in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. International sales have become our growth engine as we continue to expand our customer base and enhance our sales and profits. In the second quarter of 2025, we won our first R-EPS product order from a large, well-known European automaker. This order, with annual sales expected to exceed US$100 million, will start mass production by 2027 and power multiple new models. Our North and South American sales also grew in the second quarter of 2025, and we expect to enhance our organizational structure to capture more future international market opportunities.”

Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, “Maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial resources are among our highest priorities. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $135.3 million, working capital was $170.9 million, with net cash provided by operating activities of $49.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Our capital expenditures were $18.5 million in the first half of 2025 as we continue to invest in our future.”

Second Quarter of 2025



Net sales increased by 11.1% year-over-year to $176.2 million, compared to $158.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net sales of traditional steering products and parts increased slightly year-over-year to $103.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net sales of EPS products rose 31.1% year-over-year to $72.9 million from $55.6 million for the same period in 2024. EPS product sales grew to 41.4% of the total net sales for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 35.1% for the same period in 2024. Our subsidiary, Jiulong’s sales of commercial vehicle steering systems rose by 25.6% to $23.5 million, compared with $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Sales to North American customers increased by 11.8% to $30.0 million, compared to $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. North American sales increased primarily due to improved demand by one customer. Sales in Brazil were 49.4% higher in the second quarter of 2025 to $17.9 million from $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit grew by 4.2% year-over-year to $30.5 million from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.3% in the second quarter of 2025 from 18.5% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly due to an increase in tariffs and the product mix change from increased sales portion of relatively lower-margin products.

Gain on other sales was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Selling expenses at $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 were consistent with the second quarter of 2024. Selling expenses represented 2.6% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses (“G&A expenses”) decreased to $5.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreased business taxes and surcharges. G&A expenses represented 3.1% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses (“R&D expenses”) were stable at $8.1 million in the second quarter of each year. R&D expenses represented 4.6% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.2% in the second quarter of 2024. Research and development programs include but are not limited to electric power and hydraulic steering systems, automotive intelligence and software technologies, automobile electronics, high polymer materials, and manufacturing technologies.

Other income was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Income from operations rose 20.2% to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales.

Interest expense was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net financial income was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net financial expense of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net financial income was primarily due to an increase in the foreign exchange gain due to the foreign exchange volatility.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies of $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change in income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was mainly due to higher income from operations in the second quarter of 2025 compared with income in last year’s same quarter.

Income tax expense was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to a higher income before income tax expenses and a higher expected annual effective tax rate in 2025 based on the latest annual forecast as compared to 2024.

Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $0.25 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.24 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,170,702 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 30,185,702 in the second quarter of 2024.

First Six Months of 2025

Net sales increased by 15.2% year-over-year to $343.3 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to $298.0 million in the first six months of 2024 primarily due to increased sales of EPS systems. Six-month gross profit increased by 10.8% year-over-year to $59.1 million from $53.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Six-month gross profit margin was 17.2% compared with 17.9% in the first six months of 2024. Gain on other sales was $1.6 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the corresponding period last year. Income from operations increased by 5.7% year-over-year to $21.6 million in the first six months of 2025 from $20.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $14.7 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders of $15.4 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Diluted earnings per share in the first six months of 2025 were $0.49, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.51 in the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $135.3 million, or approximately $4.48 per share, as of June 30, 2025. Net working capital was $170.9 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $294.2 million, accounts payable including notes payable were $269.6 million and short-term loans were $71.9 million. Total parent company stockholders’ equity was $366.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $349.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

Management has raised revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2025 to $720.0 million. This target is based on the Company’s current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People’s Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through its sixteen Sino-foreign joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2025, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict, and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increase costs and reduce revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net product sales ($8,522 and $13,550 sold to related parties for the three months ended June

30, 2025 and 2024) $ 176,245 $ 158,608 Cost of products sold ($7,771 and $7,689 purchased from related parties for the three months

ended June 30, 2025 and 2024) 145,698 129,306 Gross profit 30,547 29,302 Gain on other sales 455 1,720 Less: Operating expenses Selling expenses 4,514 4,614 General and administrative expenses 5,412 7,418 Research and development expenses 8,092 8,184 Total operating expenses 18,018 20,216 Income from operations 12,984 10,806 Other income, net 1,060 1,735 Interest expense (292) (183) Financial income/(expense), net 1,327 (690) Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 15,079 11,668 Less: Income taxes 4,049 2,108 Add: Equity in losses of affiliated companies (658) (805) Net income 10,372 8,755 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,747 1,608 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests — (7) Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders $ 7,625 $ 7,140 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 10,372 $ 8,755 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gain/(loss), net of tax 1,342 (2,846) Comprehensive income 11,714 5,909 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,887 1,431 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests — (7) Comprehensive income attributable to parent company $ 8,827 $ 4,471 Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders per share – Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic 30,170,702 30,185,702 Diluted 30,170,702 30,185,702

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net product sales ($20,015 and $24,910 sold to related parties for the six months ended June 30,

2025 and 2024) $ 343,339 $ 298,002 Cost of products sold ($15,546 and $14,657 purchased from related parties for the six months

ended June 30, 2025 and 2024) 284,207 244,631 Gross profit 59,132 53,371 Gain on other sales 1,606 2,234 Less: Operating expenses Selling expenses 9,332 8,687 General and administrative expenses 12,977 12,965 Research and development expenses 16,805 13,496 Total operating expenses 39,114 35,148 Income from operations 21,624 20,457 Other income, net 3,001 4,138 Interest expense (775) (441) Financial income/(expense), net 3,305 (702) Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 27,155 23,452 Less: Income taxes 6,986 3,851 Add: Equity in losses of affiliated companies (1,342) (1,582) Net income 18,827 18,019 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,080 2,597 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests — (15) Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders $ 14,747 $ 15,407 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 18,827 $ 18,019 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gain/(loss), net of tax 2,262 (3,194) Comprehensive income 21,089 14,825 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 4,283 2,372 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests — (15) Comprehensive income attributable to parent company $ 16,806 $ 12,438 Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders per share – Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic 30,170,702 30,185,702 Diluted 30,170,702 30,185,702

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,194 $ 56,961 Pledged cash 36,774 44,863 Accounts and notes receivable, net – unrelated parties 279,144 329,275 Accounts and notes receivable, net – related parties 15,064 14,224 Inventories 116,518 112,558 Other current assets 50,271 44,757 Total current assets 599,965 602,638 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 114,705 103,820 Land use rights, net 9,235 8,835 Long-term investments 61,876 64,332 Other non-current assets 57,935 70,954 Total assets $ 843,716 $ 850,579 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loans $ 71,946 $ 72,566 Accounts and notes payable-unrelated parties 257,418 281,065 Accounts and notes payable-related parties 12,186 11,743 Accrued expenses and other payables 60,002 59,238 Other current liabilities 27,477 31,870 Total current liabilities 429,029 456,482 Long-term liabilities: Other non-current liabilities 3,809 4,308 Total liabilities $ 432,838 $ 460,790 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value – Authorized – 80,000,000 shares; Issued – 32,338,302 and

32,338,302 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively $ 3 $ 3 Additional paid-in capital 69,656 69,656 Retained earnings- Appropriated 13,668 12,180 Unappropriated 303,532 290,273 Accumulated other comprehensive income (12,721) (14,780) Treasury stock –2,167,600 and 2,167,600 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively (7,763) (7,763) Total parent company stockholders’ equity 366,375 349,569 Non-controlling interests 44,503 40,220 Total stockholders’ equity 410,878 389,789 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 843,716 $ 850,579