Comfee Unveils Gusto AC with Style and Buzz in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comfee, Germany’s No.1 air conditioner brand, successfully launched its Gusto series in Malaysia this August. The launch was accompanied by a lively summer campaign, inviting young consumers to experience smart cooling through interactive events and social media engagements.

Comfee, a lifestyle-driven brand, targets the young generation with its sleek, intelligent air conditioning solutions. The “cooling smart with style” concept combines modern design and smart features to deliver comfort, convenience, and personal freedom. The slogan, “Comfee, How I Cool Smart” reflects the brand’s mission to offer not just functional cooling, but a stylish, enriching experience.



Smart Choice with Gusto

The launch of Comfee in Malaysia marked a key milestone in the brand’s expansion into Southeast Asia. To celebrate, the “Live Joyfully with Comfee” campaign was introduced. This campaign encouraged young consumers to embrace vibrant moments in life while showcasing their lifestyles with Comfee products. Collaborations with KOLs focused on moments of joy and freedom, generating a strong response from the younger generation across social platforms.



Comfee Gusto Won Celebrities’ Recognition around Malaysia

The marketing campaign sparked significant interaction on social media. Influencers from different fields shared their experiences with Gusto air conditioners, highlighting the product’s smart, energy-efficient features and stylish design. User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the intelligent controls and sleek look of the Gusto series. These feedback have reflected that the Gusto series coordinates well with the lifestyle of young consumers and gains recognition in the highly competitive Southeast Asian market.

KLGadgetTV: Comfee Gusto: The AI Power Saving Cooling Partner

Following the launch event, Comfee will roll out special promotions across major e-commerce platforms to meet consumers’ cooling needs. Looking ahead, Comfee will continue to innovate, setting new standards for home comfort and offering consumers smarter, more efficient products. Comfee remains committed to bringing stylish, smart, and comfortable lifestyle solutions to young consumers across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Comfee Official Shops: