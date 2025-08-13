Docusign plans Australian data centre, answering national push for digital sovereignty and data security

Local innovations include the launch of AI Contract Agents and a new integration with IDVerse

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the Intelligent Agreement Management company, has today announced the upcoming plans for a local data centre, slated in the fourth quarter of this year.



Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign, speaking at Momentum25 in Sydney.

This strategic expansion will provide Australian customers with faster access to Docusign’s suite of end-to-end agreement solutions, enhanced performance and reliability – and offers customers the ability to store and process their agreement data within Australia, and to support customer compliance needs under local privacy laws and industry regulations.

The new data centre will host its Intelligent Agreement Management platform (IAM), empowering organisations across the public and private sectors to keep critical data onshore while accelerating their digital transformation ambitions.

Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign, said: “Regulated Australian businesses and government agencies are asking for strong data protection and compliance as they increasingly move to digital platforms. Our local data centre will give customers greater confidence that their information is secure and managed according to local standards, while enabling them to access innovation and productivity gains faster than ever before.”

Agreement management has long hindered business growth through fragmented tools and inefficient processes. Deloitte identifies poor agreement management as a A$3.13 trillion problem, with new research showing 77% of high-performing organisations attribute their success to mature, AI-enhanced contract management systems.

With poor agreement management impacting Australian businesses, the launch of the Australian data centre marks just one aspect of Docusign’s commitment to innovation. Today it has also unveiled significant enhancements to its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, introducing AI agents and an integration with IDVerse – a trusted identity verification method.

AI Contract Agents: A Smarter Way to Manage Agreements End-to-End

In Australia, Docusign is introducing the industry’s first purpose-built AI contract agent designed to accelerate workflows, reduce risk, and achieve better outcomes across the entire agreement lifecycle. Instead of contracts sitting in a queue waiting for manual review, Docusign AI contract agents can analyze agreements in seconds, flag risks, and surface issues requiring human expertise — transforming administrative bottlenecks into streamlined workflows that unlock opportunities for growth.

IDVerse

Docusign’s integration with IDVerse’s Digital ID service is a significant advancement for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market, delivering a powerful solution for identity verification (IDV). This partnership will enhance the Docusign platform by embedding a trusted identity verification method directly into the digital agreement workflow for use across every organisation and industry.

“Last year Docusign made a major pivot from being an electronic signature company to launching a new AI contracting platform, Intelligent Agreement Management. Since then, IAM has become the fastest growing product in our company’s history. With it we’ve created purpose-built AI that understands the language of agreements like nothing else in the market. It’s a leap forward in business technology that helps organisations reclaim lost value by transforming agreements into strategic levers for growth, risk mitigation, and smart decision making. Now with AI contract agents and IDVerse, we’re taking that potential even further, bringing automation to the entire agreement management process,” added Thygesen.

To find out more about Docusign’s latest agreement management solutions, visit here .

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people’s lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign’s IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com/en-au .

Media Relations Contact

Stephen Maher

PR Director

Docusign

stephen.maher@docusign.com

Aprille Lim

Senior Account Director

Sefiani

alim@sefiani.com.au

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/docusign_ceo_allan_thygesen.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/docusign_logo_2.jpg