DRUMROLL PLEASE…G Flip is the latest icon honoured with a Madame Tussauds wax figure

Australian Drummer, Singer, Songwriter and Producer G Flip – Meets Their Wax Double at Madame Tussauds Sydney

Download images and RAW video

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Double the talent, one epic moment. Today, Australian music sensation G Flip came face-to-face with their wax figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney – and fans were left doing double takes, asking: which one is real?



G Flip Madame Tussauds Sydney – wax figure reveal

The unveiling marked a historic milestone, with G Flip becoming Australia’s first non-binary celebrity to be immortalised in wax – a moment as powerful as it was personal. Seated on a Yamaha bass drum, surrounded by their signature Absolute Hybrid Maple drum kit, the figure captures G Flip’s explosive stage presence, unmistakable swagger, and authentic spirit that continues to strike a chord worldwide.

G Flip said: “Wow, this is extremely wild. Very stoked to be made of wax and be the first non-binary wax figure in Australia. It’s an honour to be included among so many legends. I hope everyone enjoys whacking some drums with the wax version of me, apologies for the noise in advance.”

Crafted over ten months by Madame Tussauds’ expert team, the wax figure involved over 100 measurements, 300 reference photos and 170 hours of intricate sculpting. From custom drumsticks to hand-inserted hair strands, no detail was overlooked in bringing the artist’s likeness to life.

“G Flip has revolutionised the Australian music scene with their raw talent and fearless authenticity,” said, Chris Harvey, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Sydney. “But beyond the music, they’ve become a beacon of inclusivity and self-expression. This figure celebrates both their artistry and their impact – and we’re proud to welcome them to our Sydney Live! zone.”

As a breakout star with global reach, G Flip continues to defy convention and redefine what it means to be a modern music icon. From sold-out international tours to viral online moments, their influence spans far beyond Australia – resonating with fans of all ages, backgrounds and identities.

Now on permanent display, G Flip’s wax twin takes centre stage in Sydney Live! joining an all-star lineup of musical legends including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Troye Sivan. G’s interactive experience invites guests to step into the spotlight – grab a pair of drumsticks, take a seat at a Yamaha drum kit for an immersive, hands-on drumming moment and capture the perfect snap!

The figure also stands as a proud symbol of representation and visibility, celebrating LGBTQ+ Australians and reinforcing Madame Tussauds’ commitment to showcasing diverse icons who inspire and lead with authenticity.

The unveiling of wax G marks the beginning another landmark 12 months for G Flip, as they gear up to drop their highly anticipated new album, Dream Ride, this September and make a triumphant return to their homeland for a massive Australian tour in 2026.

G Flip’s wax figure is now on display at Madame Tussauds Sydney – for more information and to book tickets, visit: madametussauds.com/Sydney

Notes to editors

Video: