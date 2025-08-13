Edgen Launches Aura 2.0: A New Framework for Recognising and Rewarding Financial Intelligence

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 6 August 2025, Edgen rolled out Aura 2.0, a redesigned version of its reputation and credibility scoring system that underlies the platform’s collective intelligence. Aura is a non-tradable metric that tracks a user’s insight contributions on the market, predictive accuracy, and viral impact on Twitter. With Aura 2.0, this system now enhances clarity in how scores are earned and how they contribute to shaping Edgen’s AI and community experience.

Ever since the launch of the Edgen’s Beta version, Aura has always aimed to spotlight those delivering quality insights or amplification. Now, Aura 2.0 introduces streamlined mechanics that trace, reward, and record contributions with greater transparency. Every high-signal analysis or widely shared insight becomes a visible marker of credibility, free from unclear logic or guesswork, but rather a clearer picture of value, traced to its source. That score will be visible to all, either on Edgen’s Aura Leaderboard or on X directly, using Edgen’s Browser Extension .

Users gain Aura based on the value they add through thoughtful commentary, market trend observations, and insightful threads or posts that spread. Each action feeds two loops: Recognition to the contributor and training data into Edgen’s growing intelligence layer. Over time, high-Aura profiles surface as trusted, making their future contributions carry more weight and visibility.

“Every community has its own benchmark of trust,” said Sean Tao, the CEO and Co-Founder of Edgen. “Aura 2.0 quantifies that benchmark. It is proof of your credibility in the market and proof that your voice moves others and our AI.”

With Aura 2.0 going live, the rollout will affect everything from feeds and discovery to internal signal training. Contribution will become part of a loop that changes how we view credible sources on social media.

Aura also features a “VIP Bounty” function, incentivizing users to invite high-follower count people from their social circles, thus contributing to the growth of Edgen’s reach while also earning bonus Aura through referral from that influential user.

About Edgen

Edgen is an AI Co-Pilot for investors. It solves market data overload and fragmentation by intelligently routing queries across hundreds of tools and data sources. Edgen integrates AI assistants, real-time social sentiment, and blockchain analytics to automate analyses tailored to individual goals, optimizing portfolios and identifying market entry points with ease.

Backed by leading investors such as Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen’s team brings together former Wall Street quantitative traders and core Web3 protocol developers, building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

Website: https://www.edgen.tech/