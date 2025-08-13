Ethereum Trades Above $4.6K as Bybit Releases 10-Year Outlook Report

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the release of its latest Crypto Insights Report, “Ethereum at 10: A Decade of Disruption and the Road Ahead,” as Ethereum trades well above the $4,600 mark, only 6% away from the all-time-high reached in November 2021. As the institutions’ demand for Ether as treasury is nowhere to stop, Ether is poised for an all-time-high as soon as this week. The report examines Ethereum’s first decade, its shift from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), and its ambitious roadmap through 2035, outlining how upcoming upgrades could transform scalability, efficiency, and security across the blockchain ecosystem.

Ethereum now secures hundreds of billions in digital assets and processes millions of transactions each day. It serves as the foundation for decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the growing market for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The Bybit report details how Ethereum’s planned upgrades, from danksharding and zero-knowledge EVM integration to the Lean Ethereum vision, are expected to deliver exponential improvements in scalability, efficiency and security.

Key highlights from the report:

Scaling for the Future: Upgrades will enable millions of transactions per second through sharding, Layer 2 rollups and a next-generation virtual machine, alongside single-slot finality for near-instant settlement.

Upgrades will enable millions of transactions per second through sharding, Layer 2 rollups and a next-generation virtual machine, alongside single-slot finality for near-instant settlement. Lean Ethereum Strategy: A shift toward modular simplicity, minimalism and quantum resistance to strengthen long-term resilience.

A shift toward modular simplicity, minimalism and quantum resistance to strengthen long-term resilience. ETH as a Yield-Bearing Asset: Ethereum’s PoS model has turned Ether into a crypto-native yield benchmark, influencing rates across DeFi markets.

Ethereum’s PoS model has turned Ether into a crypto-native yield benchmark, influencing rates across DeFi markets. Institutional Engagement: Leading global institutions including BlackRock, Visa and Deutsche Bank are adopting Ethereum for tokenized assets and enterprise blockchain infrastructure.

Leading global institutions including BlackRock, Visa and Deutsche Bank are adopting Ethereum for tokenized assets and enterprise blockchain infrastructure. Maintaining Leadership: Ethereum remains the top Layer 1 by developer activity and total value locked, while its Layer 2 ecosystem is expanding to capture more use cases.

Ethereum remains the top Layer 1 by developer activity and total value locked, while its Layer 2 ecosystem is expanding to capture more use cases. Long-Term Forecast: By 2035 Ethereum could operate as a highly scaled and secure base layer supporting trillions of dollars in annual on-chain economic activity with a stable or shrinking supply of ETH.

The report finds that Ethereum is entering a decade of significant technological advancement and deeper integration into the global financial system. With its developer community, liquidity depth and adaptability, Ethereum is positioned to remain the core infrastructure for the decentralized economy.

Full Report Access

The complete Bybit Crypto Insights Report: Ethereum at 10 is available here .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube