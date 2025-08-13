Exploring Dunhuang’s heritage with ballet dancer Sabrina

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Dunhuang, a timeless gem in Gansu province, China, echoes the spirit of the Silk Road. Explore breathtaking landscapes at Yardang National Geopark, indulge in local delicacies at the lively Dunhuang night market, and discover the artistry of the Mogao Caves, famed for their enchanting flying dance murals. Join ballet dancer Sabrina on a mesmerizing cultural journey through this ancient city, where history and hospitality intertwine.