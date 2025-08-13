Farmmi USA Inc. Signs Lease for A New Warehouse in New Jersey

LISHUI, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FAMI) today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Farmmi USA Inc., has signed a lease agreement for a new warehouse located at 3 Montgomery Way, Robbinsville, New Jersey. The new warehouse spans approximately 183,000 square feet and will bring Farmmi USA Inc.’s total warehousing footprint in the U.S. to 640,000 square feet. The Company expects to take delivery of the leased premises by the later of September 1, 2025 or the date of receiving a certificate of occupancy.

This strategic expansion represents an important step in Farmmi’s continued efforts to strengthen its logistics and distribution capabilities in the U.S. market. The new Robbinsville facility will support growing customer demand, facilitate the improvement of supply chain efficiency, and further enhance delivery speed and cost controls, helping to seamlessly integrate warehousing and logistics operations across both the East and West Coasts.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairwoman and CEO of Farmmi, commented:

“Our continued investment in logistics infrastructure across the U.S. reflects our deep commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. With the addition of this large-scale facility in Robbinsville, Farmmi USA Inc. will be equipped with even greater responsiveness and service capabilities, allowing us to better support growing demand. This expansion also aligns with our long-term strategy to strengthen our international presence and further enhance Farmmi’s global competitiveness.”

About Farmmi, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Farmmi, Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI) is a China-based agricultural products supplier, specializing in the processing, marketing, wholesale and retail of edible fungi (including shiitake and wood ear mushrooms) and other agricultural products. The company serves global markets with quality products through its own distribution network. In 2024, the company started warehouse and logistics services in the U.S. to provide cargo transfer and bonded warehouses services. For more information, please visit Farmmi’s official website at https://www.farmmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer may only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company’s future growth prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to secure financings on acceptable terms; fulfillment of customer orders; fluctuations in earnings; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; our ability to manage growth; our ability to realize revenue from our expanded operations and acquisitions in China; our ability to attract and retain qualified professionals; customer concentration; concentration in certain market segments; regulatory and geopolitical risks, risks related to trade barriers, and other risks affecting our industry and general economic conditions.

Additional information regarding risks that may affect the Company’s future operating results is included in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. Farmmi may make additional written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time, including those contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC and in shareholder reports. Please note that any forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release, and unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

