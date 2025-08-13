FPT Corporation Strengthens Vietnam-Korea Partnerships in Semiconductors and High-Quality Workforce Training

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Within the framework of the Vietnam–Korea Economic Forum 2025, and in the presence of Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Kim Min-seok and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, global IT services and technology company FPT signed strategic agreements with ABOV Semiconductor and Gachon University. These partnerships aim to advance semiconductor technology development and foster high-quality human resource training between the two nations.



Mr. Le Truong Tung, Chairman of FPT University (front row, 5th from left) and Mr. Ha Minh Tuan, Ha Minh Tuan, FPT Software Vice President and FPT Software Korea Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation (front row, 6th from left) at the signing ceremony during the Vietnam–Korea Economic Forum 2025 in Seoul

Co-developing Next-Generation Chips with ABOV Semiconductor

FPT’s agreement with ABOV Semiconductor – a leading designer and manufacturer of microcontrollers, advanced nonvolatile memory and various semiconductor solutions – focuses on joint research, design, and development of next-generation chips, while expanding the market and application of semiconductor products in South Korea. The collaboration aims to cooperate in using chips designed by FPT, particularly in South Korean market. They will also collaborate in launching the project regarding collaborative research, design and development of next generation Chips to build into a mutual complementary relationship between their respective technical capabilities and to develop competitive products. As part of the partnership, the Parties will discuss the details and frameworks of FPT’s semiconductor engineering service on a case-by-case basis.

As part of its strategy, FPT aims to build a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem, from skilled talent to advanced services such as custom IC design, advanced packaging, and semiconductor testing.

High-Tech Human Resource Training with Gachon University

In education, FPT University and Gachon University signed an agreement to promote student exchange and education at both undergraduate and graduate levels, organize joint academic programs, facilitate faculty and scholar exchanges, and share academic information, materials, and publications, along with other academic activities mutually agreed upon by the two universities.

FPT University is a pioneer in Vietnam in training IT professionals in AI, cybersecurity, software engineering, and semiconductor IC design, with programs aligned to industry needs and international standards.

Enhancing Vietnam–Korea Technology Cooperation

Operating in South Korea since 2016, FPT has nearly 2,000 employees working locally and remotely from Vietnam, serving major clients including LG Electronics, LG CNS, Shinhan Bank, Daegu Bank, and Shinsegae I&C. Recognized in Gartner’s Top 200 technology companies in South Korea (2020–2021), FPT Corporation is the leading Vietnamese enterprise in revenue and workforce scale in this competitive market.

About FPT