Genius Mind Reinvents Private Tuition in Singapore with People-First Approach to 1-to-1 Home Tuition with Singapore Home Tutors

A trusted name by over 20,000 families, Genius Mind is redefining Singapore’s private tuition scene by focusing on personalized matches and flexible, client-first services.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a city where private tuition is an integral part of the educational experience, Genius Mind Home Tuition is redefining the landscape of private tuition in Singapore by putting people first. With their relaunch, Genius Mind has rapidly become one of Singapore’s most trusted and fastest-growing agencies for personalized 1-to-1 home tuition in Singapore, connecting over 20,000 students with the right tutors while offering a flexible, no-strings-attached model that prioritizes the needs of both parents and students.

With a strong emphasis on flexibility and personalized service, Genius Mind Home Tuition stands out in the Singapore home tutors industry by offering a unique, no-strings-attached model. With no long-term contracts or hidden fees, parents only pay for the lessons that are conducted. If the tutor isn’t the right fit for their child after the first session, parents have the flexibility to explore other options with no obligation, no commitment required. The agency’s unique listing-based system, where assignments are posted on Telegram and tutors apply directly, ensures fast, personalized matches. With a transparent pricing model based on the client’s stated budget and an extensive network of over 10,000 vetted tutors, Genius Mind Home Tuition makes quality, 1-to-1 home tuition in Singapore accessible without inflated costs or unnecessary markups.

Founded by Gary Ong, who brings 12 years of experience to the business, Genius Mind Home Tuition provides an innovative approach to private tuition in Singapore by eliminating hidden fees and long-term contracts. Parents may connect with a tutor within 1.5 to 2 hours, and lessons can begin immediately, tailored to fit the child’s schedule. Genius Mind Home Tuition is also committed to helping children with learning difficulties, ensuring that each student receives the support they need to thrive.

A 1-to-1 Home Tuition Platform Built Around Flexibility, Transparency, and Real Connections

As the demand for personalized tuition in Singapore grows, more parents are recognizing the immense value of 1-to-1 lessons over group classes. “The goal is to make real learning happen,” says Gary Ong, Founder of Genius Mind Home Tuition. “We care about making good matches because a great fit is essential for success, including children who require special care. Every child is unique, and we ensure that each student receives the personalized attention they need to thrive”.

Genius Mind’s extensive network of over 10,000 active tutors is continuously vetted and monitored for quality. The agency tracks tutor performance through daily feedback and removes tutors who underperform or fail to meet client expectations. Tutors can work for multiple agencies, but Genius Mind Home Tuition holds them accountable through a strict code of conduct.

Each assignment, whether it’s for primary school math in Jurong or adult language lessons in Mandarin, is posted on a Telegram channel, attracting multiple applicants per listing. This streamlined, listing-based system allows Genius Mind Home Tuition to ensure that each match is based on qualifications, experience, and school background, providing both tutors and families with the flexibility they need.

Affordable and Transparent Pricing for Parents with Tech-Enabled Matching Algorithms

Genius Mind Home Tuition prides itself on transparent pricing. Clients are matched with tutors based on their stated budget, and there are no hidden fees or inflated costs. “Our pricing is exactly the same as it was 10 years ago, and we’ve always kept it affordable,” says Ong. “We don’t believe in inflating budgets or overcharging families.”

Private tutoring is becoming increasingly popular as a side hustle, especially among top university students who seek extra income and flexibility. Many tutors at Genius Mind Home Tuition started as part-time tutors, and some eventually transitioned into full-time tutoring careers. As a result, the agency’s talent pool remains fresh, with tutors eager to share their expertise and grow in the field of private tuition in Singapore.

More parents are recognizing the value of personalized tuition over group classes. For many students, one-on-one attention boosts both academic performance and self-confidence. Genius Mind’s method ensures that every student receives focused, individualized learning based on their unique needs.

With a growing client base fueled by word-of-mouth referrals, Genius Mind Home Tuition is focused on expanding its reach to support even more families across Singapore. Recognizing the competitive nature of the industry, Genius Mind Home Tuition remains committed to providing personalized, client-centered tuition that truly makes a difference in students’ lives. Beyond just academic support, the agency strives to build lasting relationships, helping students gain confidence and succeed on their unique learning journeys.

About Genius Mind

Genius Mind Home Tuition is a Singapore-based platform offering personalised home tuition for students and adults, from preschool to JC and beyond. Relaunched in 2025, the agency has helped over 20,000 clients find the right fit through its unique listing-based system and extensive pool of Singapore home tutors. With a strong emphasis on tutor quality, flexible arrangements, and client-first service, Genius Mind Home Tuition has become a trusted name in the home and private tuition industry in Singapore.