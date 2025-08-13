Happiness is the new brand currency: 8 in 10 Asia Pacific consumers rely on brands for unique, transformative experiences

Younger generations in Asia Pacific — Millennials (89%) and Gen Z (86%) — are driving the shift towards experiential brand engagement in the transformation economy

— — 60% of respondents in Asia Pacific prioritise rewards that strengthen ties with family and friends over self-fulfilment

Brands can become powerful drivers of customer happiness by providing access to transformative experiences that bridge the gap between the world they live in and their aspirations.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Collinson International , a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, today released its new Asia Pacific (APAC) research titled “2025 Asia Pacific Consumer Happiness Report: How to Generate Lifetime Customer Value in a Transformation Economy”. Surveying over 4,000 respondents across eight markets in Asia Pacific and conducted in partnership with renowned behavioural psychologist Dr. William von Hippel, the report explores the role of brands in driving consumer happiness in today’s transformation economy where the pursuit of happiness is becoming a defining priority. Findings reveal that brands have an opportunity to become powerful drivers of happiness, with customers increasingly turning to loyalty rewards and benefits to access unique, transformative experiences.

“Consumers expectations for how they find satisfaction from brands have evolved. In today’s transformation economy, consumers are drawn to experiences that enrich their lives far beyond basic consumption — experiences that nurture connection, inspire personal growth and help bridge the gap between the world they live in and their aspirations,” said Rohan Bhalla, Vice President of Business Solutions for Asia Pacific at Collinson International. “This transcends rational rewards or simple engagement, delivering true meaningful moments — whether it is travelling to see their favourite band perform live or attending a global sports tournament.” This shift is well under way in APAC, where 81% of respondents rely on brand rewards for unique and exclusive experiences. Younger Millennial (89%) and Gen Z (86%) generations resonate strongly, and both demonstrate a clear preference for experiential activities in recent years.

66% of APAC respondents also reported being satisfied with the rewards and benefits they receive from brands. Millennials (72%) indicated the highest levels of happiness, followed by Gen Zs (67%), Gen Xs (65%), and Boomers (56%). These insights signal a clear opportunity for brands to become powerful drivers of consumer happiness. By providing access to otherwise unreachable experiences, brands can build deeper emotional bonds, and in turn strengthen brand affinity and lasting loyalty.

Happiness is the new brand currency

When brands contribute to their happiness, consumers intentionally and positively engage with them. The top actions respondents in APAC take include consistently purchasing from the same brand (46%); trying new products from brands they already use (43%); as well as recommending a brand to others (42%).

While brand-driven happiness influences positive consumer behaviour, loyalty manifests differently across generations. Older respondents, particularly Gen Xs (49%) and Boomers (47%), demonstrate higher brand loyalty through consistent purchasing. In contrast, younger generations show loyalty by engaging beyond buying: 37% of Gen Zs and 40% of Millennials interact with brands on social media, compared to 31% of Gen X and 22% of Boomers. Notably, Gen Z (22%) is also more likely to defend a brand against criticism compared to any other age group.

Connection and self-fulfilment are essential drivers of happiness

Drawing from his latest work, The Social Paradox, Dr. William von Hippel, renowned psychologist, author and expert on human behaviour, explained, “Connection is the innate human need to bond with others, belong to groups and form meaningful relationships. Autonomy refers to the need to make one’s own choices and pursue individual goals for self-fulfilment and development. At its core, consumer happiness is shaped by a balancing of these basic yet fundamentally opposing needs.”

Survey respondents highlighted that brand rewards enhancing connection and self-fulfilment were important contributors to their happiness. The top three most important rewards to respondents in APAC include: extended perks for family and friends (20%); health and well-being benefits (18%); personal elite status (15%).

However, respondents distinctly prefer rewards enhancing connection over autonomy, with 60% valuing rewards that strengthen family and friendship ties, over rewards enhancing personal fulfilment. This preference grows with age: 69% of Boomers in APAC value rewards that enhance connection over self-fulfilment — an increase from 56% among Gen Z. According to Dr. von Hippel, this trend reflects differing life stages, where younger individuals prioritise personal development before shifting focus to connections and relationships as they age. Amid growing concerns of declining happiness and rising levels of loneliness, particularly among the younger generations, brands can make an impactful difference to the lives of consumers through shared, transformative experiences.

Brand engagement and loyalty in the age of purpose

The transformation economy is bringing significant opportunities for brands to provide meaningful, life-changing experiences that earn consumer loyalty. This evolving landscape offers an opportunity for brands to redefine their value, addressing core human needs like connection and personal fulfilment to foster deeper engagement and lasting happiness for consumers.

“To truly achieve success in the transformation economy, brands must become catalysts of consumer happiness,” said Rohan Bhalla, Vice President of Business Solutions for Asia Pacific at Collinson International. “This means moving beyond traditional loyalty strategies to deliver unique experiences that not only resonate with the distinct needs of every segment and market, but also bring greater value and enrich customer lives.”

Staying ahead of the growing travel momentum in Asia and the evolving needs of consumers, Collinson International has expanded its network of airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific by 16% over the last 12 months (May 2024 to May 2025). Today, there are close to 750 airport lounges and travel experiences within Collinson International’s Priority Pass network in APAC, and over 1,700 airport lounges and travel experiences globally.

To view the full ‘2025 Asia Pacific Consumer Happiness Report: How to Generate Lifetime Customer Value in a Transformation Economy’, please click here.

Methodology

Commissioned by Collinson International, this research study was conducted by Milieu Insight, surveying over 4,000 respondents from 23 April to 13 May 2025. Respondents span eight Asia-Pacific markets – Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, India, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, and Australia – with approximately 500 individuals surveyed in each market. Age and gender-based sample quotas ensured demographic representativeness in each country.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence. We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.