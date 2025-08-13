Highly International Exhibitors, ITE HONG KONG 2026 covers GBA & Other Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Launched 40 years ago, ITE2026 incorporates the 40th ITE Leisure & 21st ITE MICE will be held from 11-14 June at halls 1 of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, with two days for trade and two days for public. The annual ITE had also an early start on recovery with ITE2025 its 5th live edition since 2021.

Named MEGA EVENT, ITE2025 had 33% buyers & trade visitors from mainland China, and 20% from other Asia; 46% travel agents / operators, and 15% Corporate / MICE.

ITE 2025 Summary

Exhibitors Buyers & Trade Visitors Public Visitors Countries & regions 502 (87.8%*) 7626 (53.2%*) 70212 64 (1/3 outside Asia)

*From Outside HK / Overseas

From China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA) came over 70% of ITE2025’s buyers & trade visitors who came individually or in official trade delegation from various cities. Also, hundreds of Guangdong residents registered for free admission in public days.

GBA, which includes Hong Kong (HK), Shenzhen and Guangzhou etc. in 2024 had a combined GDP of USD2077 billion, that makes it about world’s 12th largest economy.

In 2024, HK outbound fully recovered; ranked world’s 14th largest market by international tourism spending of US$28.9 billion, and say arrivals to Japan and Thailand respectively totaled 2.68 million and 0.88 million!

HK Outbound Spending / Departure

Year Total Departures (million) Int’l Tourism Expenditure^ (USD billion) 2024 104.7 (110.6%*) $28.9 (107.4%*) 2023 72.2 (76.2%*) $22.7 (84.4%*) 2019 94.7 $26.9

(*) Recovery Percentage against 2019 ^Source: UNWTO

Reflecting quality travelers, Trip.com reported HK residents doubled bookings to Paris for summer 2024 (Olympics); explore niche destinations and prefer quality lodging. Also, in first 5 months of 2025, HK made a total of 47.44 million departures, up 17.2%!

ITE2025 survey with 4242 replies found its many public visitors are premium and frequent travelers. Well educated with 50% had university and 23% post-secondary; 90% keep or increase travel spending. By choice of destinations, SE Asia ranked third after mainland China and NE Asia with 19% been there in first half and 26% will visit in the second half this year.

ITE25 Survey on Travel Frequency

No of Outbound Holidays (2025) Jan–Jun Jul-Dec 3 or more 48.2 % 40.5 % 1 – 2 45.7 % 54.5 % Zero 6.2 % 2.7 %

Business aplenty in ITE public days: 53% visitors interested in niche / new destinations, 43% plan book holiday onsite; 31% attend seminars; to save cash handling, many made onsite bookings and paid online by mobile!

Exhibitors can benefit from ITE’s separate B2B and B2C programs / services, which includes Buyers Meeting, KOL Networking, Speaking Opportunities to trade or public, pre & post show promotions to effectively reach out travel buyers and premium FIT under one roof.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of P.R. China, other supporters include Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. Full article https://www.itehk.com/travelexpo/doc/press/ITE26_KickOff_15Jul25_en.pdf Expo’s website: www.itehk.com or inquiry via WhatsApp: +85294008444 Email: travel@tkshk.com