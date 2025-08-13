Huawei Cloud AI Ecosystem Summit APAC 2025 sets bold targets to cultivate 30,000 AI talents and nurture 200 AI partners

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Huawei Cloud AI Ecosystem Summit APAC 2025 showcased how cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will unlock economic growth potential for Malaysia and the broader ASEAN region while delivering transformative impact across key sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing.



Minister of Digital Malaysia, Yang Berhormat Gobind Singh Deo and Huawei Malaysia’s CEO Simon Sun at the Huawei Cloud AI Ecosystem Summit APAC 2025

The event was graced by Minister of Digital, YB Gobind Singh Deo, who in his keynote address stressed the importance of ethics and sustainability in Malaysia’s AI journey, noting that the country’s efforts are not just for national progress but are also critical to the broader ASEAN region.

“Our National AI Office (NAIO) has been speeding up the completion of the AI Technology Action Plan 2026–2030 and relevant regulatory frameworks to ensure the adoption of AI technology in key sectors in the country are ethical, sustainable and of high value,” he said in his closing keynote.

“Central to this ambition is Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint, powered by initiatives like Malaysia Digital (MD). These efforts are amplified through strategic collaborations with technology leaders like Huawei. Every step we take is action-driven, grounded in strong public-private collaborations, to shape Malaysia’s digital economy,” he added.

In his closing speech, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) Simon Sun, underscored the importance of the Huawei Malaysia AI Talent Programme in strengthening the AI talent pipeline.

“We have set the goal of nurturing 30,000 Malaysian AI talents, comprising students, Government officials, industry leaders, think tanks, associations and others, under this initiative in the coming three years.”

“We also plan to nurture 200 local AI partners through engagements, knowledge transfers as well as Cloud and AI solution collaborations with top AI companies. Huawei Cloud will also be the bridge to encourage AI investments in Malaysia, spurring homegrown AI innovation and solutions via tie ups with local players as well as through the inception of new Malaysian AI entities,” he added.

These efforts form part of the broader Huawei Cloud APAC AI Ecosystem Initiative, which aims to build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem by empowering people and supporting local players.

The marquee announcements of the Huawei Cloud APAC AI Ecosystem Initiative were made by Sun in the presence of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on the opening day of the ASEAN AI Summit 2025. The Prime Minister’s presence underscored the Government’s strong commitment to accelerating AI development in Malaysia and across the ASEAN region through strategic public-private partnerships and capacity-building initiatives.

Vice President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, Aka Dai, emphasised that intelligence is now a definitive trend, with cloud and AI as the core engines driving innovation and growth. He noted that ASEAN is seizing this strategic opportunity by building an “AI region”.

“Huawei has invested in ASEAN for 26 years, and Huawei Cloud has served the region for seven years. We will ramp up local investments as well as provide diverse, agile, and inclusive cloud and AI technologies to help boost regional economic growth, enhance competitiveness, and improve social well-being,” said Dai in his keynote session titled “Accelerate Intelligence, Ignite Smart ASEAN” on the first day of the ASEAN AI Summit.

Huawei Cloud empowers enterprises to fully harness AI through three core capabilities. First, Huawei Cloud’s global footprint spans 34 Regions and 101 availability zones (AZs), providing customers with ultra-low latency. In ASEAN, Huawei Cloud has built 5 Regions and 17AZs. Second, the AI Cloud Service with its open model ecosystem supports over 160 mainstream open-source models. Third, its industry-leading Pangu Models—a suite of multimodal models—underpin the “AI for Industries” strategy, helping businesses to rapidly develop dedicated models tailored to their needs.

The Huawei Cloud AI Ecosystem Summit APAC 2025, held on Day 2 of the ASEAN AI Summit, brought together approximately 300 industry delegates and featured the Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Cloud Enterprise Intelligence Ms Li Yin as a key speaker. Her session titled “Leap to Cloud, Heading to AI” highlighted Huawei Cloud’s deep collaboration with customers and partners that has led to AI applications across more than 30 industries and over 500 scenarios globally.

Through the Huawei Cloud Pangu foundational large model and ModelArts AI toolchain and proven engineering methodologies, Huawei Cloud enables enterprises to use their own data assets to rapidly develop customised AI models for high-quality incremental training, fine-tuning, and reinforcement learning.

She outlined three focus areas for Huawei Cloud’s continued investment: strengthening a secure and trustworthy AI computing foundation; applying ModelArts and the Pangu Large Model to power industry-to-business solutions such as enterprise AI assistants and AI video applications to transform sectors like smart cities, mining, railways, healthcare and manufacturing; and lastly fostering ecosystem growth by working with partners.

The rest of the speaker lineup at the Huawei Cloud AI Ecosystem Summit APAC 2025 included Head of the National AI Office (NAIO) Malaysia Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid; Vice President of iFLYTEK Open Platform William Zhou; Co-Founder of Zetrix Dato Fadzli Shah; Managing Director of TrustDecision Malaysia, Henry Li Nan; and Multimedia University Malaysia’s Professor Ts. Dr. Ting Choo Yee.

-END-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; providing diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organisations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalised for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei